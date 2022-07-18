Education notebook: TPS child nutrition program offering breakfasts and lunches

Have nuggets, will travel: Tulsa Public Schools’ child nutrition program will offer five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches Tuesday at six sites across the district.

Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at College Bound Academy, the former Grimes Elementary School at 56th Street and Harvard Avenue, McLain High School, Webster Middle and High School, Will Rogers College Middle and High School, and Ross Child Nutrition at 8934 E. Latimer St.

Families do not have to bring their children with them to pick up the meals but will need to provide some form of student identification or documentation showing a parent/child relationship if their children are not present.

Similar events are also scheduled for July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Check in and check up: McLain High School and Monroe Demonstration Academy are co-hosting community events from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at parks across north Tulsa. Along with enrollment help, families can sign students up for sports and get school supplies and uniforms for 2022-23.

School representatives will be at Chamberlain Park on Monday, O’Brien Park on Tuesday, Springdale Park on Wednesday and B.C. Franklin Park on Thursday.

Menu prices set: With the universal free school meal waiver set to lapse in mid-August, Union Public Schools has set its school meal prices for 2022-23.

Full price breakfast is $1.40 for students and $2 for adults across all campuses. The full price for lunch ranges from $2.20 for elementary students to $4.15 for adults. Reduced price breakfasts are 30 cents, and reduced price lunches are 40 cents for students.

Applications for free or reduced price school meals are available online at unionps.schoollunchapp.com or at the district’s Education Service Center.

Scholarship recipient: Michelle Woolridge, a May graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, is one of 247 students nationwide to be named a 2022 Stamps Scholar.

Recipients are chosen by their universities based on their grades, leadership experience and commitment to service. Along with funds to cover the estimated total cost of four years’ worth of undergraduate tuition, Stamps Scholars also receive funds to cover academic and professional development opportunities, such as study-abroad programs and internships.

Woolridge will attend the University of Missouri starting this fall.

School clothing assistance: The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that it will expand eligibility for its school clothing assistance program to any Cherokee citizen age 19-22 who is enrolled in high school, college or vocational school.

An applicants must be an enrolled Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7 and be able to provide proof of both tribal and academic enrollment. The program, which already offers $150 in clothing assistance for Cherokees younger than age 18, does not have income or residency requirements.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 29 through the tribe’s online portal, gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

The Cherokee Nation will host a community sign-up event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in Claremore at its Housing Authority office, 23205 S. Highway 66, for families that do not have access to a computer or reliable Internet service.

Similar events are scheduled for July 26 at the Cherokee Nation Tag Office in Catoosa and July 28 at the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority in Bartlesville and the tribe’s Career Services Office in Muskogee.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Glenpool, Liberty and Owasso have meetings scheduled for Monday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World