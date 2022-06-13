Education notebook: TPS budget, Jenks bookmobile and more

Staying put: Despite anticipated enrollment shifts and a projected multimillion-dollar reduction in state aid for the coming school year, Tulsa Public Schools’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Jorge Robles said Tuesday that the district has no plans to close schools or redraw attendance boundaries anytime soon.

According to the preliminary budget approved on June 6 by the Tulsa school board, sites projected to see an enrollment decline of 25 students or more for the 2022-23 school year include Anderson, Clinton West, Emerson and Hawthorne elementary schools; Monroe Demonstration Academy; and East Central, McLain, Memorial and Webster high schools.

Conversely, an equal number of schools are projected to see an enrollment increase of at least 25 students. Those sites are Council Oak, Lanier, Eisenhower, Mayo Demonstration, Eugene Field and Salk elementary schools; Edison and Thoreau Demonstration middle schools; and Edison Preparatory High School.

That does not include elementary and middle schools within the Nathan Hale and East Central feeder patterns due to grade reconfigurations that will take effect starting in August.

As approved, the preliminary budget is based on TPS losing $13.3 million in state aid due to declining enrollment and a change in the state funding formula.

The district will pull $17 million from its fund balance to offset the projected reduction.

Books and popsicles: The Trojans Read the Way Bookmobile will be running routes on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in June and July across portions of Jenks Public Schools’ attendance area.

Children can pick up a popsicle and a book at each bookmobile stop. Route schedules are available at tinyurl.com/TRTW2022.

Teach for America expansion: At its June 6 meeting, the Tulsa school board approved an agreement with Teach for America to recruit program alumni to teach an additional two years in the district.

This is in addition to a separate agreement also approved with the organization to bring in up to 70 new corps members for the 2022-23 school year.

Scholarship help: TPS’ Parent Resource Center and Young People of the Next Generation are partnering to host sessions from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June for rising high school seniors needing help with applications for college and the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program.

The Tuesday sessions are specifically for college admission applications, while Thursday sessions are focused on Oklahoma’s Promise. All workshops will be at 525 E. 46th St. North, and attendees are asked to preregister online at tinyurl.com/2023collegehelp.

Indian education conversation: The U.S. Department of Education will host the National Urban Indigenous Education Policy Summit online Thursday. The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration via Eventbrite is required at bit.ly/urbanindigenoussummit in order to receive log-in information.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bixby, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union all have meetings on Monday.

Berryhill Public Schools’ board meeting originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed to June 27.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

