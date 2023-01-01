 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notebook: Time to head back to class

Bye-bye break: After time off for the holidays, area schools will welcome students back to campus this week.

Classes resume Monday at Sand Springs.

Classes resume Tuesday for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Epic Charter Schools, Glenpool, Keystone, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Pretty Water, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa Honor Academy, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner.

Classes resume Wednesday for Claremore, College Bound Academy, Collegiate Hall, Jenks, KIPP Tulsa, Owasso and Tulsa.

Classes resume Thursday for Berryhill, Coweta, Lone Star and Sapulpa.

The wheels on the bus: When classes resume Wednesday, Bixby Public Schools’ transportation department will no longer be incorporating rolling blackouts. Due to a dearth of drivers, the district had to drop a handful of routes each day in November and December.

Enrollment season: Tulsa Public Schools’ 2023-2024 enrollment window opens Wednesday and will remain open through Feb. 12. Applications may be filled out online at enroll.tulsaschools.org or in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the district’s Enrollment Center, 2819 S. New Haven Ave.

Bond talk: Catoosa Public Schools has scheduled information sessions about its 2023 bond proposal for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the district’s multipurpose dome, 2000 S. Cherokee St.

The $9 million proposal will go before Catoosa voters on Feb. 14 and if approved, would pay for the construction of additional classrooms at the district’s new elementary school.

Let’s dance: Bartlesville Public Schools’ Indian Education will host the 18th annual Battle of the Plains youth competition powwow Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Washington County Fair Building. Competitive dance categories are limited to student groups affiliated with Title VI and Johnson-O’Malley programs.

Farm art: Student entries for Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom’s annual poster and photography contests must be postmarked by Friday. Entry forms and submission requirements are available online at Oklahoma.agclassroom.org/contest

Investigative reporting and local schools coverage by Andrea Eger and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton,

Tulsa World

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

