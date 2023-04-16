On the short list: Tulsa Public Schools announced its five finalists for Support Employee of the Year last week.

The finalists are Melanie Copeland, the lead sign language interpreter at Edison Middle School; Christopher Scott, a school safety officer at Booker T. Washington High School; Eduardo Vargas, the building and grounds site supervisor at Eliot Elementary School; Jimmie Walker, a paraprofessional, soccer coach and girls basketball coach at Central High School; and Lori Wixon, a paraprofessional and cheerleading coach at Webster High School.

The winner will be announced in May.

Staff accolades: Bartlesville and Broken Arrow have announced their 2023 Teachers of the Year and Support Employees of the Year.

A fourth grade teacher at Ranch Heights Elementary School, Kelsey Bridges, is Bartlesville Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

Amanda Bowser is Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. A fifth grade teacher at Rosewood Elementary School, Bowser has been an educator for 18 years.

Quartlan Phillips, a special education paraprofessional at Hoover Elementary School, is Bartlesville's Support Employee of the Year. In Broken Arrow, that award went to Nate Pittman, a security guard at the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy.

Open seat: With Vice President Dave Hardie resigning Monday night, Skiatook Public Schools is now accepting applications through 4 p.m. May 2 to fill the District 1 seat on its Board of Education. Under state law, the board has up to 60 days to appoint someone to serve in the seat until the 2024 election cycle.

District 1 covers the southwest portion of Skiatook Public Schools’ attendance area.

Calendar adjustment: With the Jenks school district having used only four of its five built-in inclement weather days in late January and early February, its board voted Monday to move the district’s last day of classes to June 1 from June 2.

Ribbon shirts and tear dresses (potentially) welcome: On Tuesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Common Education Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 429, which would protect the right of Indigenous students attending public schools, charter schools, CareerTech campuses and the 25 institutions under the Oklahoma State System for Higher Education to wear tribal regalia at graduation, including traditional attire, jewelry, stoles, eagle feathers and beaded caps.

The measure still would require approval from the full House of Representatives before moving on to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Additionally, during Friday’s quarterly session of the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, officials with the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations approved a resolution in support of Indigenous students’ right to wear regalia at graduation.

Stay home days: School is not in session Friday for Berryhill, Mounds, Pretty Water and Sperry. Friday is also a distance learning day for Catoosa.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa, Owasso and Tulsa have regular meetings scheduled for Monday. Catoosa’s board also has a special meeting that same day.

The state CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.