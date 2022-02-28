Education notebook: Teachers of the year named, career fair set

Teachers of the Year:Glenpool and Sand Springs recently named their 2022 Teachers of the Year.
Glenpool Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year, Tina McGuire teaches pre-algebra and algebra I at the district’s middle school and is also the eighth grade girls’ volleyball coach. An alumna of Glenpool Public Schools, she has been teaching for 28 years.
Pratt Elementary School music teacher Pam Eubanks is Sand Springs Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. A third-generation teacher, Eubanks has taught in the district for 23 years.
The two will represent their respective districts in the state Teacher of the Year competition.
Deadline extension: Tulsa Public Schools has pushed back the deadline to suggest names for the cafeteria at Central Middle and High School. Name nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Life after high school: Working in conjunction with the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, Catoosa High School is hosting a job and career fair Tuesday afternoon at the district’s activity center with more than 50 businesses and colleges slated to attend. Initially only available to Catoosa students from noon to 3 p.m., the job fair will be open to the public from 4-6 p.m.
COVID-19 by the numbers: With inclement weather prompting closures and pivots to distance learning, only five area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported no positive cases among its employees and one among its students. The district has an additional six students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Bixby Public Schools reported nine active cases among its staff and students, including four at the middle school alone.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported five cases among its students and two among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.
Jenks Public Schools reported two cases among its employees and six among its students.
Owasso Public Schools reported two cases among its students and one among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Berryhill, Collinsville, Glenpool, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Tulsa and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
School board calendar: Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has a regular meeting on Monday evening and a special meeting on Thursday evening.