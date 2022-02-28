Education notebook: Teachers of the year named, career fair set

COVID-19 by the numbers: With inclement weather prompting closures and pivots to distance learning, only five area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no positive cases among its employees and one among its students. The district has an additional six students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Bixby Public Schools reported nine active cases among its staff and students, including four at the middle school alone.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported five cases among its students and two among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.

Jenks Public Schools reported two cases among its employees and six among its students.

Owasso Public Schools reported two cases among its students and one among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.

Berryhill, Collinsville, Glenpool, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Tulsa and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.

School board calendar: Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has a regular meeting on Monday evening and a special meeting on Thursday evening.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.