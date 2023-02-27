Teachers of the Year: Catoosa, Sand Springs and Union have selected their 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honorees.

Catoosa Teacher of the Year Ashley Fagala, a second grade teacher at the Helen Paul Learning Center, has been teaching for 18 years, including nine at Catoosa.

Sand Springs Teacher of the Year Jessica Sprague, an engineering teacher at Charles Page High School, has been a teacher for 12 years, including six with the Sand Springs district.

Union Teacher of the Year Tina Vollmer, a special education teacher at Jarman Elementary School, has been teaching for 20 years, with the last 10 at Union.

Now hiring: Broken Arrow Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby and board room of the district’s Education Service Center, 701 S. Main St.

Bartlesville and Owasso are both hosting job fairs on Saturday. Bartlesville’s is scheduled for 8:30-11 a.m. in the Bartlesville High School cafeteria commons area and is specifically for teachers. Owasso’s is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. at the district’s Education Service Center, 1501 N. Ash St., and principals will be on hand to meet with interested teachers, counselors, speech pathologists and psychologists.

School board appointment: At Monday night’s meeting, Bartlesville Public Schools’ Board of Education appointed Jason Sauer to fill the vacant District 4 seat through the 2024 election cycle. The seat was vacated on Jan. 19 with the resignation of Kevin Sitton due to his family’s moving out of state.

FAFSA Help: Tulsa Public Schools will host a session to support families in filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North. The event is free and open to families of all TPS seniors.

Emergency certification count: At Thursday’s meeting, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved 92 emergency teacher certifications without discussion or debate. Since the start of the fiscal year on July 1, the board has approved 3,990 emergency teaching credentials.

Looking for littles: Bartlesville Public Schools’ six elementary schools will host prekindergarten roundup events at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for families of children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1.

Additionally, online early enrollment registration opens Wednesday for Union’s 3-year-old, prekindergarten and kindergarten programs. Children must be 3 by Sept. 1 and live within Union’s attendance area to be eligible for the district’s full-day early childhood program at Rosa Parks Early Childhood Education Center, operated in cooperation with Community Action Project-Tulsa County.

Stay home day: Friday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Catoosa and Jenks.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Three districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had two reported cases among students and staff.

Berryhill Public Schools had one reported case among students and staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had two reported cases among students and staff.

Skiatook Public Schools had not publish an update by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Catoosa, Tulsa and Woodland public schools and Tulsa Tech are all scheduled to meet Monday.