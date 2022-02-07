Education notebook: Tax revenue from medical marijuana sales going to improve school facilities

Postponements: Due to the winter storms tracking across most of the state, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has postponed the state academic bowl tournament to April 2. Twelve area schools have qualified for the event across five of the six classifications.

Those storms also prompted Tulsa Public Schools to postpone its enrollment expo for midtown and west side schools to Saturday. Shuttle service will be available at the district’s Education Service Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Muscogee Nation Challenge Bowl has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. As per a spokesman for the tribe, a decision will be made in mid-February about a new date and whether to proceed virtually or in person.

Help wanted: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ transportation department is hosting a job fair on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Potential applicants are asked to bring a copy of their driver’s license and their resume. Interviews will be conducted on site.