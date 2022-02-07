Education notebook: Tax revenue from medical marijuana sales going to improve school facilities

Redbud grants: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Monday that 330 school districts and charter schools across the state will receive a combined $38.5 million in Redbud School Funding Grants.
The grant program was created during the 2021 legislative session and is funded by the Common School Building Equalization Fund and tax revenue from medical marijuana sales. School districts and brick and mortar charter schools below the state average per student in local property taxes for the building fund and the county-wide millage are eligible to receive these funds, which must be used to acquire and improve school facilities.
Tulsa-area recipients include Bartlesville, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Caney Valley, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Collegiate Hall, Collinsville, Coweta, Deborah Brown Charter Schools, Dove Schools of Tulsa, Glenpool, Inola, Kellyville, Kiefer, KIPP Tulsa, Liberty, Lone Star, Mannford, Mounds, Pretty Water, Sankofa Middle School, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa Honor Academy, Tulsa Legacy Charter School, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences and Wagoner.
Senate Youth Program delegates: Inola senior Jonathan Menzel has been selected as one of two Oklahoma delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Along with 102 delegates from across the country, Menzel and Oklahoma City’s Aishwarya Swamidurai will participate in a virtual education and leadership forum in March. The forum is slated to include online meetings and briefings with U.S. Senators, President Joe Biden and cabinet members.
Each student will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
Presidential scholar candidates: Almost 30 high school seniors have been named as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholar program.
Launched in 1964 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, the program recognizes distinguished graduating seniors nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
Area students named as candidates include Hailey Barnes, Nathaniel Beitel, Kayla Cao, Luke Chey, Suzan Cumings, Maria Fite, Ella Hall, Emilio Hoover, Derek Huang, Evan Kamriguel, Morgan King, Krish Kumar, Seinna Leach, Reva Mahajan, Charles McDonald, Ashlyn Milford, Rose Newhouse, Kurt Nguyen, Hailey Polson, Skyler Price, Noah Pursell, Haeyn Seo, Jackson Stone, Kate Tuttle, Jorge Vasquez, Isaac Walker and Jacob Wise.
Semi-finalists will be announced later this year and the 161 honorees nationwide will be announced in May by the U.S. Department of Education.
Postponements: Due to the winter storms tracking across most of the state, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has postponed the state academic bowl tournament to April 2. Twelve area schools have qualified for the event across five of the six classifications.
Those storms also prompted Tulsa Public Schools to postpone its enrollment expo for midtown and west side schools to Saturday. Shuttle service will be available at the district’s Education Service Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Additionally, the Muscogee Nation Challenge Bowl has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. As per a spokesman for the tribe, a decision will be made in mid-February about a new date and whether to proceed virtually or in person.
Help wanted: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ transportation department is hosting a job fair on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Potential applicants are asked to bring a copy of their driver’s license and their resume. Interviews will be conducted on site.
COVID-19 by the numbers: With inclement weather forcing mass closures and pivots to distance learning, only two local school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported four positive cases among its employees and 10 among its students. The district has an additional two staff and 83 students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Owasso Public Schools reported 45 cases among its students and 17 among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Tulsa and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
School board calendar: The boards of education for Broken Arrow, Sand Springs and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Monday.