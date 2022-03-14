Education notebook: Support staff, Union schools awards

Support staff award finalists: On Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools announced the five finalists for its Support Employee of the Year Award.

The finalists are Miranda Beachy, a teacher’s assistant at Robertson Elementary School; Jeff Cox, the building grounds site supervisor at Will Rogers College High School; Andrew Horowitz, a library teacher’s assistant at Carver Middle School; Ilse Mendoza, a zone manager on the district’s Plant Operations team and Helen Lee, a manager on the district’s Operations team.

Open to non-certified TPS employees, the winner will be announced later this spring.

Additionally, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced the finalists for their Beyond and Above award, presented annually to a support employee.

The finalists are behavior techs Jason Cleghorn and Houda Lbadaoui, Karen Harris with Plant Operations, Eric Robles Madera with Maintenance and Derrek Younger with Campus Security.

The winner will be announced the district’s Star Gala, scheduled for April 7 at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center.

Financial accolades: For the 30th consecutive year, Union Public Schools’ Finance Division was recently recognized by the Association of School Business Officials International, receiving the organization’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the district’s annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2021.

Focus group session: In conjunction with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Owasso Public Schools is hosting a focus group on March 22 to gather feedback on the district’s search for a new superintendent. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Owasso Education Service Center and will also be live streamed.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Thanks to Spring Break, parent-teacher conferences and Friday’s inclement weather, only four area school districts published COVID-19 case counts on Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools had two reported cases among its students and two among its employees.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported four cases among its students and none among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.

Owasso Public Schools reported two cases among its students and none among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.

Skiatook Public Schools reported two cases among its students and none among its staff.

Classes were not in session Friday at Bartlesville, Berryhill, Bixby, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Sand Springs or Sapulpa.

With the district not receiving any reports of positive COVID-19 tests in several weeks, Sapulpa Public Schools is no longer publishing daily updates. Union Public Schools is now publishing updated case counts on Mondays rather than daily.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Glenpool and Verdigris have meetings scheduled for Monday. Skiatook’s previously scheduled school board meeting for Monday has been postponed by one week.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s previously scheduled Tuesday meeting in Oklahoma City has been canceled.

