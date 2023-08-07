Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

School’s in session: Tuesday is the first day of classes for Catoosa.

Wednesday is the first day of classes for Anderson, College Bound Academy and KIPP Tulsa.

Thursday is the first day of classes for Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Claremore Sequoyah, Collinsville, Dove Charter Schools, Glenpool, Keystone, Liberty, Skiatook, Sperry, Verdigris and Wagoner.

School supply distribution events: Restore Hope Ministries will have school supplies available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2960 Charles Page Blvd. for students attending Allen Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Collinsville, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sperry or Tulsa.

Broken Arrow Indian Education will distribute supplies from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Broken Arrow Options Academy, 412 S. Ninth St., for the district’s Indigenous students. Returning students whose last name starts with the letters A-L are to pick up supplies Monday; returning students whose last name starts with the letters M-Z are to pick up supplies Tuesday; students who are new to the district are to pick up supplies Wednesday.

OSU-Tulsa will host its annual community back to school bash from 5-7 p.m. Monday in parking lot C. Along with free school supplies, community organizations will be on hand to provide information about resources available to students and families.

Bixby’s Johnson-O’Malley Program will have school supplies available for pick up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Alternative Center.

Owasso Johnson-O’Malley will have supplies available for pickup 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Owasso Seventh Grade Center, 1400 N. Main.

Union’s Johnson-O’Malley Program will have school supplies available for pick up 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center.

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative will have food, resources and free school supplies available at its annual back to school event Friday, scheduled for 3-6 p.m. at Tulsa Tech’s Peoria campus, 3850 N. Peoria.

Tulsa Health Department will have free sports physicals and immunizations available at its back to school event, scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Friday at 5635 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lone Star Johnson-O’Malley will have supplies available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the district’s junior high building.

Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North, will have free food, backpacks and school supplies available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its annual back to school bash. Families interested in an appointment for vaccines or to receive school uniforms are asked to make an appointment in advance through the district’s website.

Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place, will have school supplies and food available at its back to school block party, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Christian Ministers Alliance will hold its annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Timothy Baptist Church, 821 E. 46th St. North. The group is seeking donations of school uniforms and backpacks, as well as school supplies such as crayons, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, notebook paper and binders. It needs food donations as well. For more information or to schedule a donation, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374.

Shot clinics: The Oklahoma Caring Van will have free immunization clinics Wednesday at Broken Arrow’s Sequoyah Middle School, 2701 S. Elm Place, from 3:30-5 p.m., the district’s enrollment center, 210 N. Main St., from 4:45-6:30 p.m., and Oliver Middle School, 3100 W. New Orleans from 5:15-6:30 p.m.

Hiring fact check: Although TPS does still has vacancies, the district does not have 400 openings as was implied during the July 27 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting.

As of Thursday, the district still has 68 open certified positions and 100 unfilled support staff positions. Among the latter, more than half are for paraprofessionals.

The first day of school for TPS is Aug. 17.

Teacher accolade: For the second consecutive year, an educator with Tri-County Technology Center was named New Teacher of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education

Wyatt Gerth, a creative marketing education instructor at Tri-County Technology Center, received the award Tuesday during the organization’s annual convention. It is presented to an outstanding educator with no more than five years of experience teaching in a career or technical education program.

Based in Bartlesville, Tri-County Technology Center serves students in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa are scheduled to meet on Monday.

The board of education for Anderson is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The boards of education for Keystone and Epic are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The board of education for Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday.