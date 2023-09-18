Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Summer awards: Tulsa Public Schools announced Tuesday that its summer programming has received awards from two national organizations.

BellXcel named the district a recipient of a RISE Initiative Grant, which will provide $50,000 over two years for the planning and implementation costs associated with summer programming.

Additionally, the National Summer Learning Association selected TPS as a recipient of the New York Life Foundation’s Excellence in Summer Learning Award, which comes with $10,000 and connections to professional development opportunities for staff.

Along with the district’s day camp-style summer school in July for elementary and middle school grades, TPS also offers Kravis Summer Arts Camp, a June day camp through TPS’ Before and After Care program, and culturally-focused day camps for Indigenous students across all grades through TPS’ Indian Education Program.

In 2023, more than 7,000 students participated in at least one of the district’s summer programs.

Hispanic Heritage Month Festival: Tulsa Public Schools will host its Hispanic Heritage Festival from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at the Gathering Place.

The free event will feature food, music and local vendors.

Information session: Union Alternative School will host a forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for high school students who have applied or are interested in attending the school. Student attendance at the forum is mandatory in order to sign up for a screening interview.

New leadership: Camp Fire Green Country has named Amy Hilligoss the organization’s new chief executive officer.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Hilligoss has been with Camp Fire for nine years.

The nonprofit organization works with more than 1,000 students across northeastern Oklahoma through after-school programs, summer camps and leadership development programming.

Stay home day: Dove Science Academy classes won’t be held Friday due to parent-teacher conferences.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa and Tulsa public schools are scheduled to meet Monday.

The state CareerTech Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday.