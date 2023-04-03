Ready. Set. Summer!: Registration opens Monday for Tulsa Public Schools’ free summer programming for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Registration is required and will be open until May 5. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with site assignments based on students’ spring 2023 enrollment.

Now enrolling: Enrollment is open through May 19 for Union Public Schools’ virtual option, UnionV2. The program is available to students in grades 3-12.

Enrollment opens Monday for students living within the attendance area for Anderson Public School on Sand Springs’ northwest side.

Scholarship assistance: Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, will host a workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday for Union and Tulsa public schools seniors interested in applying for the My Dream scholarship, which covers tuition at Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa for students not receiving any other state or federal financial aid.

Reservations are required and may be sent to wclangdon@ypng.co. Attendees are asked to bring an estimate of their annual household income, their high school transcripts and, if possible, a laptop or Chromebook.

Teacher of the Year: Sperry Public Schools has named Kristy Hutton as its 2023 Teacher of the Year.

A 20-year educator, Hutton currently teaches fifth-grade English at Sperry Elementary School. She has been with the district since 2017.

CareerTech expansion: At its March 23 meeting, the state CareerTech board approved a request from Indian Capital Technology Center to add a campus in Coweta.

The new site is slated to open in fall 2024 and initially will offer six programs: cosmetology, health career certification, information technology, nursing, plumbing and welding.

Wagoner County school districts within ICTC’s attendance area include Coweta, Haskell, Porter Consolidated, Okay and Wagoner. ICTC currently operates campuses in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell and Tahlequah.

Maxed out credit: Starting Monday, students attending Sand Springs Public Schools who do not have funds in their child nutrition account will not be allowed to charge meals. Any student who cannot pay and does not have a free or reduced price meal application on file will be served an alternative meal.

Stay home days: Monday is a previously scheduled distance-learning day for Broken Arrow.

Friday is a previously scheduled distance-learning day for Catoosa, Jenks and Prue.

School is not in session Friday for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Bartlesville, Bixby, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Keystone, Kiefer, Owasso, Mounds, Pretty Water, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union or Verdigris.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Kiefer and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Monday.

The Keystone Public Schools board is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The Bixby Public Schools board is scheduled to meet Thursday.