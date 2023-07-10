Kitchen’s back open:

After taking a week off for the Independence Day holiday, summer meal service has resumed at sites operated by school districts’ child nutrition programs at Bartlesville, Bixby, Claremore, Glenpool and Union.

School supply help: The Washington County School Supply Drive is accepting 2023-24 assistance applications in person from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at Mary Martha Outreach, 1845 S.W. Fourth St. in Bartlesville, and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Friday at Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass Ave. in Bartlesville. Students in any grade attending Bartlesville, Bowring, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey or Osage Hills are eligible to apply for help with school supplies.

Applications may also be filled out online at packthebackpacks.org through July 21.

Federal appointees: Two Oklahomans were recently sworn in to the U.S. Department of Education’s National Advisory Council on Indian Education.

A citizen of the Navajo Nation, Lucyann Harjo, is the Indian education coordinator for Norman Public Schools and is an appointee to the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education, which provides guidance to the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Sedelta Oosahwee works for the National Education Association as a policy analyst and program specialist. A board member for the National Indian Education Association, the Tahlequah native is a citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and is of Cherokee descent.

The pair of presidential appointees join Okmulgee resident Virginia Thomas on the 15-member board, which works with both the Department of Education and the Department of the Interior to provide funding and administrative recommendations for programs established under Title VI, Part A, of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Claremore Sequoyah, Collinsville, Coweta, Jenks, Mannford, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa, Union and Verdigris are scheduled to meet Monday.

Pretty Water’s board is scheduled to meet Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s previously scheduled meeting for Tuesday has been canceled.

The boards of education for Keystone and Epic Charter Schools are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The Bixby and Claremore boards are scheduled to meet Thursday.







