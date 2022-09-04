Education notebook: Students honored, volunteers and nurses sought

Four-day weekend: In addition to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, classes are not in session Tuesday for students in the Owasso, Tulsa or Union districts.

Student accolades: On Thursday, TPS announced that Edison Preparatory High School’s Moriah Malone and Udochukwu Jon-okafor received the College Board’s National African American Award.

The award is part of a series of awards from the College Board recognizing students from underrepresented communities.

To be eligible for consideration, sophomores and juniors must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams. Additionally, eligible students must be Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Volunteers needed: The Osage Nation’s Johnson-O’Malley Program is seeking 2022-2023 parent volunteers from six area school districts: Anderson, Bowring, McCord, Osage Hills, Prue and Shidler. For more information or to volunteer, contact Avis Ballard at 918-287-5545.

Looking for Clara Barton: The Oklahoma State Department of Education and Oklahoma State Department of Health are partnering to offer matching grant funding for school nurse salaries and benefits through the School Nurse Corps program.

Districts are eligible to receive up to $27,500 in matching funds for every 750 students enrolled, plus an additional $5,000 in supply reimbursements for new positions. Funds will be awarded on a first come, first served basis and must be spent by June 30, 2023. Additional information is available online at sde.ok.gov/project724.

Charitable contribution: On Aug. 25, CommunityCare donated a combined $20,000 to eight area school districts’ foundations.

Recipients include the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, the Jenks Public Schools Foundation, Union Schools Education Foundation, Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation, Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation, Owasso Education Foundation, Sand Springs Education Foundation and Sapulpa Public Schools Foundation.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts going into the Labor Day holiday.

As of Friday afternoon, Bartlesville Public Schools reported two cases among employees and 30 among students.

Berryhill reported seven cases districtwide. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported 11 cases among staff and 29 cases among students.

Skiatook Public Schools reported six cases among students and one among its employees.

Tulsa Public Schools reported 15 cases among its employees and 55 among its students. Sequoyah Elementary and McClure Elementary had the highest site level case counts, with 12 and 11 respectively.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported four cases among its employees and eight among its students.

Glenpool Public Schools was not in session Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Keystone, Lone Star, Sand Springs and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board of education for Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

Featured video: