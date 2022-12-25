Education notebook: Student art contest, Kwanzaa program, foundation awards and more

Art wanted: The Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education is now accepting student entries and space reservations for the 2023 Yom Hashoah art contest through April 3.

Open to all middle and high school students across Oklahoma, contest entries are asked to focus on moral courage with an emphasis on Oklahoma Jewish soldiers who received military intelligence training at Camp Ritchie, Maryland, during World War II.

Entries must be portable and may be any visual medium other than film, music, dance or drama. Entry forms are available online at jewishtulsa.org/holocaust-education-contests

Cultural celebration: The Tulsa City-County Library’s African-American Resource Center is hosting an all-ages program Monday exploring and explaining the seven principles of Kwanzaa through dance, song and spoken word. The free event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.

Nomination season: The Oklahoma Library Association is accepting nominations through Saturday for 11 accolades. Among the awards up for consideration is the Citizen’s Recognition Award, which is presented to an individual or non-library affiliated group that has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to supporting libraries.

Nomination forms are available online at oklibs.org/page/awards_and_scholarships

Foundation awards: The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announced Wednesday that the education foundations for Bartlesville and Union are among the recipients for its 2022 Outstanding Program Award for Oklahoma School Foundations.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is being honored for its annual State of the Schools luncheon, which provides local stakeholders an update of the district’s goals, accomplishments and challenges. It has also become one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers, with proceeds going toward teacher grants.

Union Schools Education Foundation is being honored for its support of the district’s annual Pre-Kindergarten Transition Camp for incoming pre-kindergarten students and their parents. The foundation provides materials for a camp at each of Union’s 13 elementary schools.

Each honoree will receive $1,000 and a plaque.

Roll up a sleeve: The Oklahoma Caring Van will have a free shot clinic from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2160 S. Garnett Road. Pediatric doses of the flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children who are uninsured, eligible for Medicaid coverage or are American Indian or Alaska Native.

Tell me a story: The Muscogee Nation’s Accessing Choices in Education Project is accepting applications through Feb. 28 for the Indigenous Readers Elementary Session.

The program includes virtual sessions where authors, educators and other special guests read books to students. Students who complete the program will receive a free book bundle.

To be eligible, students must be American Indian or Alaska Native, enrolled in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and attend a school within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries. Registration is available online at tinyurl.com/MvskokeACE

Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton’s most memorable stories of 2022 'How did these people not know?': Broken Arrow senior denied right to wear feather at graduation Board member calls for superintendent's resignation after contentious TPS meeting with walkout Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation Audio from TPS implicit bias training was a voice reading presentation slides verbatim McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now