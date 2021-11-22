Education notebook: State to invest $5 million in COVID-19 funds to train math tutors

Math tutors wanted: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will use $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to train and pay 500 math tutors to work with up to 1,500 seventh, eighth and ninth grade students across Oklahoma annually through summer 2024.
Tutoring is slated to begin in January with participants selected based on state and district-level assessments. All tutoring will take place virtually in three sessions per week outside of school hours. Students without access to hardware or broadband will be provided them at no cost.
Charter school adjusts staff COVID-19 policies: Dove Schools, which operates charter schools in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, recently announced adjustments to its COVID-19 policies for staff.
All Dove employees can now receive up to 10 days paid leave if they test positive for COVID or are instructed to quarantine by a medical professional or their supervisor. The policy change is retroactive to mid-July and will run through June 30.
Additionally, the charter school announced it will provide a $3,000 stipend for teachers and a $1,500 stipend for staff that will be paid out in three installments through the course of the academic year.
Board shuffling: The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, which oversees Academic All-State and other programs to support public education across Oklahoma, announced the addition of 12 new members to its Board of Trustees Tuesday.
New board members from the Tulsa area include Annie Chang, Jennifer Dilley, Michael Epps, Melvin Gilliam, Dr. David Kendrick and Jennifer Loren.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 10 confirmed cases among its students and one case among its employees. The district also had 140 close contact exposures. Greenwood Leadership Academy accounted for 46 close contact exposures, while Eugene Field Elementary School had an additional 37 exposures. No campus had more than three confirmed cases.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported two confirmed cases among its employees and three among its students. An additional 15 students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Berryhill Public Schools reported a single case among its students and staff combined.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 93 student cases and 11 employee cases. BAPS does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing reporting.
Glenpool Public Schools had no reported cases among its employees. The district reported six confirmed cases among its students, plus an additional three Upper Elementary School students in quarantine.
Jenks Public Schools reported six cases among its employees and 40 among its students. Fifteen students and three employees at West Intermediate School had tested positive as of Friday.
Owasso Public Schools had 19 reported cases among its students and five among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing reporting.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported five cases among its students and none among its employees.
Skiatook Public Schools reported 19 cases among the students, including 11 at the middle school alone. Seven district employees have tested positive.
Union Public Schools had nine reported cases among its employees and 43 among students.
