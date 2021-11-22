Education notebook: State to invest $5 million in COVID-19 funds to train math tutors

Math tutors wanted: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will use $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to train and pay 500 math tutors to work with up to 1,500 seventh, eighth and ninth grade students across Oklahoma annually through summer 2024.

Tutoring is slated to begin in January with participants selected based on state and district-level assessments. All tutoring will take place virtually in three sessions per week outside of school hours. Students without access to hardware or broadband will be provided them at no cost.

Charter school adjusts staff COVID-19 policies: Dove Schools, which operates charter schools in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, recently announced adjustments to its COVID-19 policies for staff.

All Dove employees can now receive up to 10 days paid leave if they test positive for COVID or are instructed to quarantine by a medical professional or their supervisor. The policy change is retroactive to mid-July and will run through June 30.

Additionally, the charter school announced it will provide a $3,000 stipend for teachers and a $1,500 stipend for staff that will be paid out in three installments through the course of the academic year.