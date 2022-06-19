Education notebook: Springdale transitions to a two-way dual-language site

Uno, dos, tres: Starting in August, Springdale Elementary School will begin transitioning to a two-way dual-language site.

Currently home to a one-way dual language program for English and Spanish, students in the two-way program will learn to read in their stronger language first while they develop academic skills in both Spanish and English. Classes are taught in both languages.

Starting with all of the site’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classrooms in 2022-23, Springdale’s two-way program will add a grade annually through the 2027-28 school year.

Other Tulsa Public Schools sites with two-way dual language programs are Celia Clinton, Cooper, Disney, Felicitas Mendez and Kendall-Whittier elementary schools and Will Rogers College Middle School.

Board vacancies: Skiatook Public Schools’ Board of Education has two vacant seats to fill.

At its June 13 meeting, the board accepted the resignations of Seat 3 representative Mike Mullins and Seat 4 representative Jay Schnoebelen. Neither one included an explanation in his one-sentence resignation letter, and neither could be reached for comment.

Seat 3 represents the district’s northwest side and is up for election in 2023. Seat 4 represents Skiatook Public Schools’ far eastern side and is up for election in 2024.

Eligible individuals interested in filling either seat may send a cover letter and resume to the district’s Education Service Center by 4 p.m. on July 1.

Help wanted: At its June 13 meeting, Union Public Schools’ Board of Education approved increased sign-on bonuses for nurses and special education, secondary math and secondary science teachers.

For the 2022-23 school year, sign-on bonuses for certified special education staff will increase from $1,000 to $2,500, while the other positions will jump from $1,000 to $2,000. The district has about 20 open positions that are eligible for the extra funds.

The increased bonuses are considered a one-time stipend and are paid for through a combination of grant money and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

More help wanted: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Transportation Department is hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Participants are asked to bring a resume and a copy of their driver’s license.

Four day week: District buildings for Sapulpa and Tulsa are closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth. Their summer feeding sites will resume meal service on Tuesday.

Additionally, the administrative offices for Allen Bowden Public Schools are closed on Fridays through the end of July.

Gun safety: Citing the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tahlequah Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution at its June 13 meeting directing incoming Superintendent Tanya Jones and district staff to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations and public health agencies to develop a plan to educate parents on how to securely store firearms.

“This is not meant to be pro-gun or anti-gun,” resolution sponsor Chrissi Ross Nimmo said. “This is not about praising or condemning guns. We know there are lots and lots of homes in our community that have guns in them.

"I was shocked when I started reading the statistics … and thought this was the perfect opportunity and the perfect avenue for a public school to wade into an issue that we know is an issue without it being some huge political thing because it was focused on educating our community, specifically educating caregivers.”

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Bartlesville, Catoosa, Owasso and Tulsa all have meetings scheduled on Monday.

The Tahlequah school board has a special meeting on Tuesday.

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Board of Education is scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday for a board retreat.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.