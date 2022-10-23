Education notebook: Some students have one more day at home

Stay home day: Bixby, Sperry and Union do not have in-person classes on Monday.

Bixby is out for a professional development day; Sperry is on fall break; and Union has a previously scheduled distance-learning day.

All three districts will resume in-person instruction on Tuesday.

Now enrolling: The Cherokee Nation immersion school is now enrolling students for its new campus in Greasy.

The school will open first with a 3-year-old program and then add one grade per year through the eighth grade.

To be eligible for enrollment, a child must be a citizen of a federally recognized tribe. Applicants must pick up a packet at the southern Adair County school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Resource fair: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a resource and transition fair for special education students and their families from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Center, 2710 E. 11th St.

National accolade: Checotah Intermediate Elementary School Principal Ryan Ambrose is one of nine recipients nationwide of the 2022 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership, the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Named for the second U.S. secretary of education, the award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Honorees are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

Coming soon: Owasso Public Schools will offer campus-based before- and after-school care starting with the 2023-24 school year, it announced Wednesday.

All nine Owasso elementary schools will offer both before and after care, while an after-school option will be available at the Sixth Grade Center for students in grades 6-8.

Tuition rates and enrollment information are slated to be released in the spring. Discounts will be available for district employees and families who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

Feedback deadline: Tulsa Public Schools is accepting feedback through 5 p.m. Friday on redistricting proposals for its Board of Education seats. A survey is available online at tulsaschools.org/survey.

School board calendar: Tulsa Tech’s Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Monday.

Bartlesville Public Schools’ board has a special meeting on Wednesday.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.