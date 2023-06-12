Deadline extension: As part of the consent agenda at last Monday night’s meeting, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to extend the sign-on bonus deadline through June 30 for certified teachers who are new to the district.

TPS is offering a $4,000 bonus for any certified teacher who accepts a position and signs a contract by June 30. Teachers who meet that deadline will receive an extra $2,000 if they are already certified to teach special education, secondary math, secondary science or a world language.

One last time: The state will have one final distribution of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds to eligible children and their families by July 1, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed Thursday.

To qualify, students must have been eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2022-23 school year, either based on their household income or through their attendance at a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision, such as all of Tulsa Public Schools’ elementary sites.

The program was launched in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offset the financial impact on families whose children missed free or reduced price school meals due to COVID-19. The summer distribution of $120 per eligible child was authorized before the national public health emergency declaration lapsed in May.

Under new leadership: The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics announced Thursday that Tony Cornforth will be the residential school’s next president.

Cornforth has been with the school since 2002, with teaching stints at the main campus in Oklahoma City and two regional sites. He follows Edna McDuffie Manning, who had been serving in an interim capacity for the 2022-23 school year after the retirement of long-time school president Frank Wang.

Getting ready for big kid school: TPS is hosting an early childhood transition fair Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Center, 2710 E. 11th St., for families of incoming prekindergarten students.

Along with free food and games, the event will have representatives from community partners and information about the district’s early elementary grades.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Mannford, Mounds, Liberty, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa Tech, Union and Verdigris have meetings on Monday.

The board for Osage County’s Woodland Public Schools has a special meeting Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s previously scheduled Tuesday meeting in Oklahoma City has been canceled.

The state CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City