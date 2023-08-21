Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

School’s in session: Monday is the first day of classes for Epic Charter Schools.

Tuesday is the first day of classes for Sand Springs Public Schools.

School supply distribution event: Claremore Public Schools’ Johnson-O’Malley Program will have school supplies available from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the circle drive of the Claremore Enrollment Center. Wednesday’s pick up event is for Indigenous students who are new to the district.

Shot clinics: The Oklahoma Caring Van will have free shot clinics from 3-5 p.m. Monday at 1624 E. Virgin St., as part of the Seminole Hills Back to School Bash and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenwood Cultural Center as part of distribution event hosted by Food on the Move.

Corduroy kudos: The National FFA Organization has named 26 Oklahoma chapters as National 3-Star Chapters.

Eastern Oklahoma chapters to receive the award include those from Bartlesville, Bluejacket, Dewey, Pawhuska, Stillwater, Vian and Webbers Falls.

The Bartlesville chapter is also one of 10 finalists for the National Model of Excellence, which is presented to one chapter based on its efforts to implement FFA’s mission and strategies through activities and outreach efforts. Meeker FFA was the last Oklahoma chapter to be recognized as the National Model of Excellence, earning the distinction in 2020.

Parent resources: Catoosa Public Schools and the Catoosa Police Department will co-host a community talk on social media and cyberbullying Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the district’s multipurpose dome, 2000 S. Cherokee Ave.

Meanwhile, OSU-Tulsa will host “Yes, Empowering Families for Success” from 9:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday. Along with representatives from TPS departments and community organizations, the symposium will include panels about school success topics, such as student attendance and transportation.

The event is free and open to the public.

Stay home day: Tulsa Honor Academy will not have classes Friday due to a staff development day.

Candidate announcement: John Croisant announced Tuesday that he will seek another term representing District 5 on TPS’ board of education.

The board’s current vice president, Croisant was elected to office in 2020. TPS campuses within District 5 include Eliot, Hoover, Lanier, Mayo Demonstration and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Edison Middle School and Edison High School.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa and Tulsa are scheduled to meet on Monday.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.







