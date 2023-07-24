School supply distribution events: The Tulsa Area United Way, Tulsa City-County Library, Tulsa Public Schools and the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations are hosting their annual Back to School Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Expo Square’s Central Park Hall. Along with free school supplies and backpacks, the event features free haircuts, dental screenings and sports physicals for students.

The Osage Nation Education Department and Skiatook Public Schools’ Johnson-O’Malley Parent Committee will hand out school supplies from 3-7 p.m. Friday at a drive-through event at Newman Middle School, 2000 W. Oak. In order to receive supplies at Friday’s event, Indigenous students must attend Skiatook Public Schools.

Application season: Applications are now available online at unionps.schoollunchapp.com for students attending Union Public Schools who qualify for free or reduced price school meals based on family size and income.

With the end of universal free school meals in 2022, eligible students must re-apply each year to receive free or reduced price school meals.

Union starts classes on Aug. 16.

School clothing assistance: The Cherokee Nation is accepting applications for its Clothing Assistance Program until Aug. 11. Applications for the income-based program may be submitted at gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

To qualify, applicants must be a Cherokee citizen and under the age of 19 as of Monday. Additionally, the applicant’s household income must not exceed 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines. The $150 payment will be made either electronically or via paper check once the application has been verified.

Enrollment days: Catoosa Public Schools is hosting an enrollment expo from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s dome, 2000 S. Cherokee.

Campus offices for Berryhill Middle School and Berryhill High School will be open Wednesday and Thursday to enroll secondary students who are new to the district either via transfer or by moving into the western Tulsa County school district’s attendance area.

Additionally, Tulsa Public Schools will host an enrollment event at the South Tulsa Community House, 5780 S. Peoria Ave., from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday for incoming pre-kindergarteners and their families. Along with enrollment help, the event will offer free vision screenings, school supplies, backpacks and immunizations.

Meanwhile, enrollment for Owasso Public Schools’ virtual school is open through Aug. 1 via the school district’s website. OPS’ virtual school is limited to grades 6-12 and requires at minimum a one semester commitment.

New board member: Jennifer Rector was appointed to Liberty Public Schools’ board of education Monday night. Rector replaces Jason Valentine, who tendered his resignation in June.

What’s in a name?: Tulsa Public Schools is accepting name nominations for the gym at Carver Middle School through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9. Suggestions may be submitted online at tinyurl.com/CarverGym

School board calendar: The boards of education for Collinsville, Tulsa Tech and Osage County’s Woodland Public Schools are scheduled to meet Monday, as is the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. Additionally, with its Thursday meeting canceled due to lack of quorum, the state CareerTech board has announced a special meeting for Monday afternoon in Stillwater.

Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools’ meeting previously announced for Monday night has been canceled.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

