Education notebook: School champions, grant money, latest COVID cases

Roundabout rodeo: Initially delayed due to supply chain issues and weather, work is scheduled to begin Monday on an overhead transmission line at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue.
Slated to be completed by Friday, the project will close the intersection’s traffic circle, which is near Zarrow International School. The school’s northern parking lot entrance will also be blocked.
The traffic circle will be closed a second time before the end of the month to finish out the project.
State title: With 191 eligible seniors in 2021, Union High School has been named a state champion by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for the number of graduates qualifying for the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship.
To be eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise, students must apply during the eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grade, and their family’s annual income must not exceed $60,000 when they apply. A student’s family income also must not exceed $100,000 each year the student is enrolled in college. Oklahoma’s Promise pays the amount of regular tuition at public institutions and a portion of tuition at private institutions.
To receive the scholarship upon high school graduation, students must achieve a minimum 2.50 GPA in 17 core courses that prepare them for college and an overall GPA of 2.50 or better for all courses in grades nine through 12. Oklahoma’s Promise graduates also must attend class regularly and refrain from drug and alcohol abuse and delinquent acts.
Other state champions include Boise City, Carnegie, Frederick, Dove Science Academy’s Oklahoma City campus, Broken Bow and Santa Fe South.
Enrollment extension: Tulsa Public Schools has extended its enrollment window for the 2022-2023 school year through Wednesday.
Vaccine clinic: Central Middle and High School will host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
Meal service: With Tulsa Public Schools not in session Feb. 21-25, the district will have one week’s worth of free snacks and suppers available for any child aged 18 and under on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Grimes Elementary School.
Grant money: Officials with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced Friday that the company’s charitable arm, AEP Foundation, is awarding a $50,000 grant to Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Vanguard Academy.
The grant money will pay for equipment and tools to be used in the school’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Several local school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported one positive case among its employees and 18 among students. Booker T. Washington had the highest number of cases with six.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported one positive case among its employees and nine among its students. The district has an additional 40 students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Berryhill Public Schools reported three cases among its students and staff. The district does not differentiate between students and staff in its site-level reporting.
Bixby Public Schools reported 38 cases among its staff and students, including seven at North Elementary School.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 51 cases among its students and eight among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.
Glenpool Public Schools reported zero cases among its staff and students.
Jenks Public Schools reported two cases among its employees and 18 among its students. Nine student cases and one staff case were at the district’s Central Campus, which houses the Freshman Academy, Jenks High School and alternative education center.
Owasso Public Schools reported five cases among its students and three among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Collinsville, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
School board calendar: The boards of education for Berryhill, Catoosa, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Mounds, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union are scheduled to meet on Monday.
A board of education meeting for Epic One-On-One and Epic Blended previously scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.