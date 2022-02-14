Education notebook: School champions, grant money, latest COVID cases

Roundabout rodeo: Initially delayed due to supply chain issues and weather, work is scheduled to begin Monday on an overhead transmission line at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue.

Slated to be completed by Friday, the project will close the intersection’s traffic circle, which is near Zarrow International School. The school’s northern parking lot entrance will also be blocked.

The traffic circle will be closed a second time before the end of the month to finish out the project.

State title: With 191 eligible seniors in 2021, Union High School has been named a state champion by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for the number of graduates qualifying for the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship.

To be eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise, students must apply during the eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grade, and their family’s annual income must not exceed $60,000 when they apply. A student’s family income also must not exceed $100,000 each year the student is enrolled in college. Oklahoma’s Promise pays the amount of regular tuition at public institutions and a portion of tuition at private institutions.