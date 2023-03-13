Feedback opportunity: The State Department of Education will host two public hearings Friday in Oklahoma City over proposed administrative rule changes.

The morning session, scheduled for 10 a.m., is for feedback for a proposed change that would penalize the accreditation of an individual school or a district as a whole if it is found to have library materials deemed to be pornographic or excessively sexualized. As drafted, districts could also be penalized if they fail to annually provide a complete listing of all library materials available district-wide.

Scheduled for 2 p.m., the afternoon session is over a proposed rule that, among other provisions, would require school district employees to disclose any changes or information regarding a child’s health, social or psychological development to parents or guardians within 30 days. The language of the proposed rule specifically includes identity information, including the student’s preferred names or pronouns while at school.

Both sessions will be conducted in Room 1-20 of the Oliver Hodge Building, 2500 N. Lincoln Blvd. Written comments may be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Friday to rules@sde.ok.gov.

Calendar moves: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ 2023-24 calendar is now set.

Broken Arrow will start classes on Aug. 16. With five inclement weather days built in, the last day of school is tentatively slated for May 23. Except for January, the district will have distance-learning days on the first Friday of each month.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Tulsa Public Schools reported three cases of COVID-19 among students and staff districtwide on Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Mannford and Glenpool are scheduled to meet Monday.