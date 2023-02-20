Calendars set: The school boards for the Union, Sperry and Mannford districts each approved their districts’ 2023-24 academic calendars Monday night.

Union’s first day of school will be Aug. 16. With five snow days built into the calendar, its last day of classes is tentatively slated for May 29, 2024. The calendar also has two virtual instruction days built in — one in October and one in April.

Sperry will start classes on Aug. 10. Its tentative last day of classes is May 16, 2024. The Sperry calendar has four snow days built in.

Mannford’s first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 16. With six snow days built in, its projected last day of classes is May 10, 2024.

Stay home days: Monday is President’s Day. Several districts around the metro area — including Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks, Kiefer, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Tulsa and Union — will not be in session that day.

Tulsa and Union are also out Tuesday for a professional day.

Conversely, due to the use of snow days in late January and early February, classes will be in session Monday for Broken Arrow and Coweta.

Assistance with federal forms: Tulsa Public Schools will offer support for families in filling out the FAFSA — the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Building, 2710 E. 11th St., for families of high school seniors.

Additionally, the Tulsa district’s Indian Education Department will host a drive-through event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 7635 E. 42nd Place to help families of Indigenous TPS students sign up for programs and services through the department by completing a student eligibility certification form, also known as a 506 form, from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education.

The document is available online at tinyurl.com/IndianEdForm

Grant announcement: The College of the Muscogee Nation and Atlanta-based Emory University received a $2.4 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund the development and implementation of a joint initiative in Native and Indigenous studies, including language-preservation efforts.

Emory’s campuses in Georgia are on land that was forcibly ceded to the United States by the Muscogee Nation in 1821 under the First Treaty of Indian Springs.

Talking dollars and cents: Bixby Public Schools and the Bixby Parent Legislative Action Committee are co-hosting a three-session series of panels on school funding and finance.

The first session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Friday at The HUB at the Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce, with subsequent sessions scheduled for March 10 and March 24. Registration is free and available online at bixbyps.info/panelseries.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four area school districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

As of its most recent update published on Tuesday, Bartlesville Public Schools had two reported cases among its students and staff.

Both Berryhill Public Schools and Skiatook Public Schools had no reported cases.

Tulsa Public Schools had seven reported cases among staff and students. Campuses with at least one reported case are Bell Elementary School, East Central High School and McLain High School.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to meet Monday.

TPS’ board has called a special meeting for Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.