To the voting booth: Tuesday is Election Day for voters in nine area school districts. Claremore and Owasso each have a school board primary on the ballot, while Bartlesville, Catoosa, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Skiatook and Union each have a bond proposal.

Deadline delay: Due to winter weather forcing the closure of all district offices Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and reduced hours on Feb. 2, Tulsa Public Schools has extended its 2023-24 enrollment deadline to Friday.

Talking with your hands: The Oklahoma School for the Deaf is offering free American Sign Language classes online starting Monday. The eight session course is prerecorded and self-paced.

Registration is available online at courses.osd.k12.ok.us.

FAFSA help: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting workshops for filling out the FAFSA — the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Martin Regional Library and at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hicks Park.

Both events are free and will have translation services available.

Drug discussion: Broken Arrow Public Schools and the Broken Arrow Police Department are co-hosting an informational forum on fentanyl at 6 p.m. Thursday at Broken Arrow High School’s media center. The event is free and open to the public.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four districts published had updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had one reported case among students and none among staff.

As of its most recent update, released on Wednesday, Berryhill Public Schools had no reported cases among staff or students.

Skiatook Public Schools had no reported cases among students or staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had three reported cases among students and staff districtwide. One case was reported at Bell Elementary School, and two were reported at McLain High School.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sperry, Tulsa, Union and Verdigris all have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The State Virtual Charter School Board has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The state CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.