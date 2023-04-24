Keeping the gavel: Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education reelected Stacey Woolley and John Croisant as its president and vice president respectively at its meeting last week.

After Jennettie Marshall declined a nomination to the president’s position, Woolley was reelected by a 5-2 count, with no votes from Marshall and E’Lena Ashley.

Croisant was reelected vice president by a 4-3 count, with no votes from Ashley, Marshall and Jerry Griffin.

Teachers of the Year: Jenks and Skiatook have announced their 2022-23 Teachers of the Year.

An educator for 22 years, Jenks’ Teacher of the Year, Kelly Fulkerson, currently teaches kindergarten at Northwest Elementary School. Prior to joining the district in 2013, Fulkerson was a Head Start lead teacher with Tulsa Public Schools and founded a preschool program in California.

A social studies teacher at Newman Middle School, Kraig Mewbourne is Skiatook Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. Mewbourne also is an assistant coach for Skiatook High School’s varsity and junior varsity baseball teams.

Cancellation notice: Due to venue damage caused by Wednesday night’s tornadoes, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has canceled its 2023 state vocal music contest. The two-day event was slated to be held at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee on Thursday and Friday.

Summer snacks sought: Sand Springs Public Schools is accepting donations of shelf-stable, healthy snacks through June 19 for students attending its summer enrichment programs at Garfield STEAM Academy and Pratt Elementary School.

Donated snacks should be commercially produced, nut-free and individually wrapped. Contributions can be dropped off at SSPS’ Julia Martin Administration Services Building at 13 W. Broadway St. or the Chamber of Commerce office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.

Public hearing: Union Public Schools will host a public hearing and consultation session on its Native American and Alaska Native student programs. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Education Service Center, 8506 E. 61stSt.

Looking for littles: Coweta Public Schools’ prekindergarten early enrollment period runs Monday through Friday at Central, Northwest and Southside elementary schools. Prekindergarten seats at the three elementary schools are available on a first-come, first-served basis for children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1.

Stay home days: Tulsa Public Schools will not have classes Thursday or Friday.

School is not in session Friday for Berryhill, Collegiate Hall, Mounds, Pretty Water, Sperry or Verdigris. Friday is a distance learning day for Catoosa’s Helen Paul Learning Center.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Tulsa, Tulsa Tech and Woodland public schools are scheduled to meet Monday.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.







Video: Union’s Rebecka Peterson named National Teacher of the Year