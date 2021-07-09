Education notebook: Rural school districts to participate in state art program

Pass the paintbrush: The state Department of Education announced 11 rural school districts will participate in the new Oklahoma Art Tech program, a $5.8 million grant over five years to expand access to visual arts, dance, drama or music courses to schools that would otherwise have limited or no arts programs.

Participating districts across Oklahoma include Wynona, Jennings, Ketchum, Glencoe, Oak Grove, Asher, Temple, Union City, Mannsville, Ravia and Duke.

Digital Rams: The 2021-2022 enrollment window for Owasso Public Schools’ virtual learning option is open through July 23. Families can sign up through the district’s website, owassops.org. OPS’ virtual option for the coming school year will rely on asynchronous instruction and requires a semester-long commitment.

The first day of classes for Owasso Public Schools is Aug. 12.