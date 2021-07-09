Education notebook: Rural school districts to participate in state art program

Pass the paintbrush: The state Department of Education announced 11 rural school districts will participate in the new Oklahoma Art Tech program, a $5.8 million grant over five years to expand access to visual arts, dance, drama or music courses to schools that would otherwise have limited or no arts programs.
Participating districts across Oklahoma include Wynona, Jennings, Ketchum, Glencoe, Oak Grove, Asher, Temple, Union City, Mannsville, Ravia and Duke.
Digital Rams: The 2021-2022 enrollment window for Owasso Public Schools’ virtual learning option is open through July 23. Families can sign up through the district’s website, owassops.org. OPS’ virtual option for the coming school year will rely on asynchronous instruction and requires a semester-long commitment.
The first day of classes for Owasso Public Schools is Aug. 12.
BPS recognized: Bartlesville Public Schools is one of 17 school districts nationwide to be named a Project Lead the Way Distinguished District. Project Lead the Way is a hands-on science curriculum that focuses on problem solving and critical thinking. BPS has incorporated computer science and engineering instruction into all of its campuses across all grades through the curriculum.
Hornet abroad: Booker T. Washington junior Bebe Castaneda is one of 250 students nationwide accepted to the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program, a bilateral study abroad program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and Germany’s Bundestag. Castaneda will spend the 2021-2022 school year in Germany.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Avant, Berryhill, Collinsville, Jenks, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union all have regular meetings scheduled for Monday.
Owasso and Tulsa’s boards of education have a special meetings scheduled for Monday at 3:15 and 5 p.m., respectively.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education is meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Oklahoma City.
The Statewide Virtual Charter School board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Bixby Public Schools has a regularly scheduled school board meeting on Thursday.