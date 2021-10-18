Education notebook: Read the Way Bookmobile in Jenks recognized

Jenks Public Schools Foundation’s Trojans Read the Way Bookmobile is one of three recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Program Awards for Oklahoma School Foundations.

Originally based out of a van, the foundation raised enough funds to retrofit a retired school bus to accommodate bookshelves and a freezer for popsicles. During summer 2021, the bookmobile distributed more than 2,300 new and gently used books and served an average of 150 students per week.

Other recipients include the Grove Foundation for Excellence’s “Get Books, Not Twix!” vending machine and the Community and Schools Together Initiative sponsored by the Putnam City Schools Foundation. Along with a plaque and $1,000, the honorees will present a webinar on Oct. 27 on their respective programs.

Life after high school: The Osage Nation Education Department will host its sixth annual College and Career Fair on Nov. 4 at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The event is open to all local high school students.