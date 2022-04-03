Education notebook: Principal, teacher of the year honorees

Principal of the Year honoree: Bixby High School Principal Terry Adams was named the Oklahoma High School Principal of the Year Tuesday by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.

Adams has been with the district for a decade, and under his leadership, Bixby High School has expanded its programming for students for students exploring options for life after high school.

Among the initiatives launched during his tenure is a concurrent enrollment partnership with Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology to offer introductory level courses at Bixby High School starting with the 2022-23 school year.

Adams will be formally recognized at a ceremony in June and will be eligible to become a potential finalist for the National Principal of the Year award.

Teacher of the Year honoree: Grace McEndarfer is Owasso Public Schools’ 2022 Teacher of the Year.

McEndarfer received the award Tuesday night in a ceremony at the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center. She will go on to represent the district in the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition.

The team lead among the second grade teachers at Bailey Elementary School, McEndarfer has been with the district since the 2018-19 school year. She is Owasso’s first Teacher of the Year honoree from Bailey Elementary School.

Help wanted: Broken Arrow Public Schools is hosting a job fair for teachers from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the Central on Main Ballroom, 210 N. Main St.

Stay home: Monday is a previously scheduled distance-learning day for Broken Arrow Public Schools. In-person instruction will resume on Tuesday.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported three cases among its students and two among its employees. Campuses with at least one positive case include Cooper and Eliot elementary schools and Carver Middle School.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no cases among its students or staff and two students in quarantine due to close-contact exposure.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported two cases among its students and one case among its employees.

Collinsville Public Schools had one reported case among its staff and students.

Jenks Public Schools reported no cases among its students and two cases among its employees. Both staff cases were reported at West Elementary School.

Owasso Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its employees. The district does not distinguish among sites in its public-facing reporting.

Skiatook Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its employees. The lone confirmed case was at Skiatook High School.

Sand Springs Public Schools reported zero cases last week.

Bixby did not publish case count updates by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa and Union have stopped publishing regular case-count updates.

School board calendar: The board of education for Tulsa Public Schools is scheduled to meet Monday. The agenda includes the district’s proposed 2022-23 academic calendar.

The Board of Education for Bartlesville Public Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.