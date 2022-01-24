Education notebook: Primary absentee ballot election deadline Monday

Election deadline: Monday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Feb. 8 primary election. Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Tulsa and Union each have one school board seat requiring a primary, plus Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks are each putting a school bond package before voters.

Funding opportunity: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Friday it will partner with DonorsChoose to provide an additional $6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for classroom needs brought on by the pandemic.

Starting on Feb. 4, all Oklahoma public school teachers will be able to submit their project requests via DonorsChoose. In order to be eligible for the additional funds, requests must be for student resources and teachers have to include an essay linking the request to student learning in the wake of COVID-19. Projects may receive up to $800 and those funds will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

Information session: Catoosa Public Schools is hosting a community meeting Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cherokee Elementary School about its $52 million bond package that will go before voters on Feb. 8.