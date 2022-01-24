Education notebook: Primary absentee ballot election deadline Monday

Election deadline: Monday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Feb. 8 primary election. Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Tulsa and Union each have one school board seat requiring a primary, plus Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks are each putting a school bond package before voters.
Funding opportunity: The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Friday it will partner with DonorsChoose to provide an additional $6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for classroom needs brought on by the pandemic.
Starting on Feb. 4, all Oklahoma public school teachers will be able to submit their project requests via DonorsChoose. In order to be eligible for the additional funds, requests must be for student resources and teachers have to include an essay linking the request to student learning in the wake of COVID-19. Projects may receive up to $800 and those funds will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.
Information session: Catoosa Public Schools is hosting a community meeting Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cherokee Elementary School about its $52 million bond package that will go before voters on Feb. 8.
Meet the candidates: The Union Classroom Teachers Association and Union Public Schools Parent-Legislative Action Committee are co-hosting a moderated candidate forum for Zone 2 school board candidates on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Union 8th Grade Center.
Candidates for the Zone 2 seat are Shelley Gwartney, Dr. Chris McNeil and Derek Rader. Currently represented by McNeil, the district includes the campuses of Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.
Test help: The Muscogee Nation’s Johnson O’Malley Program is accepting applications through Feb. 4 for assistance with 2022 Advanced Placement test fees.
The tribe will pay for up to five exam fees per Muscogee student per year. Students must include proof of tribal citizenship and proof of enrollment in AP courses with their application.
Cancellation: The Tulsa alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. has cancelled its annual Robert I. Mayes Sr. Ebony Awareness Bowl for area middle school and junior high students. COVID-19 also forced the event to be called off in 2021.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Despite staff shortages continuing to force sites to shift instructional methods throughout the week, several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 190 cases among students and 121 among employees. Booker T. Washington High School accounted for 58 cases.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported 19 positive cases among its employees and 35 among its students. The district has an additional 13 staff and 223 students in quarantine due to close contact exposure, including 51 students at Wayside Elementary School.
Bixby Public Schools reported 308 cases among its staff and students, including 55 at Bixby High School.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 106 student cases and an additional 257 cases among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing reporting.
Collinsville Public Schools reported 35 cases among staff and 98 among its students, including 39 at Collinsville High School alone.
Glenpool Public Schools reported three cases among its students and 22 positive cases among its employees.
Jenks Public Schools reported 200 cases among its students and an additional 99 among its employees. East Intermediate School was the only school that had less than 20 reported student cases.
Owasso Public Schools reported 205 cases among its students and 67 among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Sand Springs Public Schools reported 84 cases among its employees and students.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported eight cases among its employees and 52 among its students.
Union Public Schools reported 125 cases among its staff and 243 among its students.
Skiatook did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
School board schedule: The boards of education for Collinsville, Owasso and Tulsa are scheduled to meet on Monday.
The state board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.
