Education notebook: Presidential scholar; Hispanic award

Presidential scholar: Holland Hall’s Ike Walker has been named a Presidential Scholar by the U.S. Department of Education.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Up to 161 seniors are selected nationwide.

A member of Holland Hall’s cross country and track teams, Walker is also active in the school’s drama program.

Additional in-state Presidential Scholar selections are Aishwarya Swamidurai from Oklahoma City and Brighton Snow from Washington, Oklahoma.

Tomas Rivera Award: The Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic/Latinx Affairs Commission announced the recipients of the Tomas Rivera Award Thursday evening.

The award is presented annually to high school upperclassmen and adults who have had a positive impact on Tulsa’s Hispanic community. Student award winners are selected based on grades, attendance, extracurricular activities and demonstrated leadership both at school and in the community.

Student recipients include Diana Bustos, Dove Science Academy; John Caballero, Memorial High School; Gregory Chavez and Cyannie Estrada, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences; Litseg DelVal, Edison Preparatory High School; Keila Diaz, Nathalia Mireles-Mota and Emily Torres, Tulsa Honor Academy; Michelle Escobedo, Rigoberto Gonzalez, Ana Medina and Lilu Padilla, Union High School; Stephany Ibarra-Gomez, Will Rogers College High School; Abigail Lara, Valeria Linares Gomez, Perla Mauricio, Keily Rangel Valero, Valeria Torres and Jorge Vasquez, Booker T. Washington High School; Cinthia Lara, Will Rogers College High School; and Montserrat Maldonado Cortez, East Central High School.

Heroes in Education honorees are Carmen De La Cruz and John Chargois with Union Public Schools, Angelica Reina Paez and Lizette Merchan with Tulsa Community College, Anahi Messer with OSU-Tulsa, Cynthia Jasso with the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Diana Pennington with Growing Together.

Leadership change: Officials with Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences announced Friday morning that Jonathan Townsend will be the charter school’s new executive director effective July 1.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Six local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported one case among its students and four among its employees. Campuses with a confirmed case include Zarrow International School, Booker T. Washington High School and Webster Middle and High School.

Bartlesville Public Schools had no reported cases or quarantines among students and staff.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported seven cases among its students and three cases among its employees. BAPS does not differentiate among campuses in its public reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and one among its students.

Jenks Public Schools reported seven student cases and one case among its employees.

Sand Springs Public Schools reported one case at Limestone Technology Academy.

Bixby and Owasso public schools did not publish an update by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa and Tulsa public schools have meetings scheduled for Monday.

Liberty has a special school board meeting on Tuesday.

The final bell: Wednesday is the last day of school for Sapulpa and Verdigris.

Thursday is the last day of school for students attending Bartlesville, Bixby, Catoosa, Claremore, Glenpool, Liberty, Lone Star, Oologah-Talala, Prue, Sand Springs and Sperry.

Friday is the last day of school for students attending Broken Arrow, Coweta, Kiefer, Owasso and Skiatook.

