Looking for littles: Owasso Public Schools’ 2023-24 enrollment window opens Monday for prekindergarten and kindergarten students who are new to the district.

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ 2023-24 enrollment window for prekindergarten is now open. Enrollment is available online at baschools.org or via the district’s enrollment office at 210 N. Main St.

Meanwhile, Collinsville Public Schools is hosting a prekindergarten roundup Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at its Early Childhood Center, 12936 N. 129th East Ave.

Stay home day: Several area school districts will not have in-person classes at least one day this week before many have spring break the following week.

Monday is a previously scheduled distance-learning day for Broken Arrow.

Tulsa Public Schools will not have classes Thursday or Friday due to parent-teacher conferences.

Allen Bowden, Anderson, Bartlesville, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Pretty Water, Sand Springs and Sapulpa will not be in session Friday.

Getting help: Family & Children’s Services is hosting a free parent support group session at 9 a.m. Monday at the Tulsa Public Schools Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North.

Testing help: The Osage Nation Education Department is hosting an ACT and SAT preparation workshop March 14 for secondary students who are Osage citizens or participate in a Johnson-O’Malley program in one of the following school districts: Anderson, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Pawhuska, Prue, Shidler, Skiatook, Woodland and Wynona.

For more information or to register, call 918-287-5300.

New home: Officials with Dove Science Academy, a STEM-focused charter school authorized by Langston University, cut the ribbon Friday on a new campus for elementary and middle school students.

Located at 41st Street and Garnett Road in the former site of Vatterott College, the move will allow for a new STEM lab, updated classrooms and outdoor space for drone training.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Two districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had three cases among students and none among staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had one reported case among students and three among employees.

Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Kiefer, Mounds, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Tulsa and Union are scheduled to meet Monday.

The boards for Anderson, Lone Star, Pretty Water and Verdigris are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The boards for Epic Charter School and Keystone are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The boards for Bixby and Collinsville are scheduled to meet Thursday.

