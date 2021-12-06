Education notebook: Pandemic EBT funds distributed by Dec. 31

Summer 2021 P-EBT update: According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, summer 2021 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds will be distributed by Dec. 31.
Eligible students will receive a flat $375, which will be loaded on their 2020-2021 P-EBT cards and can be used to purchase food at authorized grocery stores and farmers’ markets. In order to qualify for the program, students must have been eligible for free or reduced price school meals either based on their household income listed on their free and reduced price meal application or if they attended a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision in 2020-2021.
Area schools that utilized the Community Eligibility Provision in 2020-2021 include all of Tulsa Public Schools’ elementary schools, Avant Public Schools, Gypsy Public Schools, Mounds Elementary School, Prue Public Schools and Pawhuska Public Schools’ Indian Camp Elementary School.
Spring 2021 graduates will receive summer benefits if they otherwise qualified for the program.
The program was launched in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offset the financial impact on families whose children missed free or reduced price school meals due to the pandemic.
Coming soon: As part of an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Muscogee Nation National Council unanimously approved an allocation of $128,000 in grant funds to help cover the staffing costs associated with offering Muscogee language classes in three area school districts.
During Tuesday’s session, Mvskoke Language Program Manager Judy Montiel said a decision has not been made about which school districts will participate in the pilot program. Plans call for instructors to be on campus one hour per day, five days per week.
Enrollment deadline: Friday is the deadline for Owasso families to switch their students’ enrollment from in-person classes to the district’s virtual platform or vice-versa.
Story time: The Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools launched a book Friday written and drawn by TPS’ staff, students and teachers. Entitled “Celebrate Tulsa!,” the book focuses on the different cultural traditions across the city, including food, music, art and religion. Sale proceeds go towards the foundation’s financial support for TPS.
COVID-19 by the numbers: After taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, several area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 16 confirmed cases among its students and staff, with all but three reported among its elementary sites. The district is no longer publishing close contact exposure tallies.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and 12 among its students. An additional 43 staff and students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure, including 17 students just at Wayside Elementary School.
Berryhill Public Schools reported four active cases among its staff and students, including two at North Elementary School.
Bixby Public Schools had 19 active cases among its staff and students.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 53 cases among its students and 12 among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its reporting.
Glenpool Public Schools had one employee and four students test positive, plus an additional four students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Jenks Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and 32 among its students, including 10 at Southeast Elementary School alone.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported three cases among its employees and nine among its students.
Skiatook Public Schools reported one case among its employees and 11 among its students, including five at Marrs Elementary School.
Union Public Schools reported three cases among its employees and 24 among its students, including six at Union High School.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Broken Arrow, Jenks, Kiefer, Tulsa and Sand Springs have meetings scheduled for Monday.
Bixby Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday.
