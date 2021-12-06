Education notebook: Pandemic EBT funds distributed by Dec. 31

Tulsa Public Schools reported 16 confirmed cases among its students and staff, with all but three reported among its elementary sites. The district is no longer publishing close contact exposure tallies.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and 12 among its students. An additional 43 staff and students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure, including 17 students just at Wayside Elementary School.

Berryhill Public Schools reported four active cases among its staff and students, including two at North Elementary School.

Bixby Public Schools had 19 active cases among its staff and students.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 53 cases among its students and 12 among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its reporting.

Glenpool Public Schools had one employee and four students test positive, plus an additional four students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Jenks Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and 32 among its students, including 10 at Southeast Elementary School alone.