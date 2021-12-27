Education notebook: Oklahoma schools to receive $21.8 million to provide student meals

Lunch money: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Dec. 17 that it was distributing an additional $1.5 billion to states and school districts nationwide to help address supply chain issues impacting school meals.

Of that $1.5 billion, $21.8 million is earmarked for Oklahoma, including $3 million specifically for a new cooperative agreement to facilitate purchases from local farmers and ranchers.

Award-winning administrator: Jenks Public Schools’ Fielding Elseman was recently named the 2021 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.

The assistant principal at Jenks Freshman Academy for eight years, Elseman helped develop both the campus’ Individual Career Academic Plan and its “Freshman 101” program to help students transition from middle school to high school.

Elseman is now eligible to be one of three finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. Those finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges based on their written applications, letters of recommendation and data points.