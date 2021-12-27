 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education notebook: Oklahoma schools to receive $21.8 million to provide student meals
0 Comments

Education notebook: Oklahoma schools to receive $21.8 million to provide student meals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meals (copy)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Dec. 17 that it was distributing an additional $1.5 billion to states and school districts nationwide to help address supply chain issues impacting school meals.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Lunch money: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Dec. 17 that it was distributing an additional $1.5 billion to states and school districts nationwide to help address supply chain issues impacting school meals.

Of that $1.5 billion, $21.8 million is earmarked for Oklahoma, including $3 million specifically for a new cooperative agreement to facilitate purchases from local farmers and ranchers.

Award-winning administrator: Jenks Public Schools’ Fielding Elseman was recently named the 2021 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.

The assistant principal at Jenks Freshman Academy for eight years, Elseman helped develop both the campus’ Individual Career Academic Plan and its “Freshman 101” program to help students transition from middle school to high school.

Elseman is now eligible to be one of three finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. Those finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges based on their written applications, letters of recommendation and data points.

Elseman is the second Jenks assistant principal in three years to win the award, with Jenks High School Associate Principal Eric Fox receiving the award in 2019.

Owasso school bond meetings: Owasso Public Schools has announced two public meetings to answer questions about a proposed five-year, $83.96 million bond package that will go before voters in spring 2022.

The two meetings are scheduled for Jan. 6 at Morrow Elementary School and Jan. 11 at Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center. Both are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Feedback wanted: Sperry Public Schools is soliciting public feedback before voting on its 2022-2023 academic calendar. A community survey is available on the district’s website, sperry.k12.ok.us, along with the four calendar options being considered by district officials.

Nomination season: Oklahoma School Librarians, a state-level affiliate of the American Association of School Librarians, is accepting nominations for the Polly Clarke Award and the Barbara Spriestersbach Award through Jan. 15.

The Polly Clarke Award is presented to a school librarian who has been instrumental in establishing a school library that serves the instructional needs of their campus’ students, staff and administrators.

The Barbara Spriestersbach Award is presented to an individual teacher or a group of teachers who practice outstanding cooperative planning and teaching with their school’s librarian.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@

tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KIPP Tulsa, OKC charter schools announce merger
Education

KIPP Tulsa, OKC charter schools announce merger

  • Updated

Officials with KIPP Tulsa and KIPP Oklahoma City announced that their schools will be merging to form KIPP Oklahoma effective July 1. The pair are already part of the same network of 270 KIPP charter schools across 21 states.

Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent
Education

Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent

  • Updated

Without any public discussion or debate, the Broken Arrow school board voted Tuesday night to accept a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Janet Vinson and name Associate Superintendent Chuck Perry the district's next leader. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert