Education notebook: Oklahoma schools to receive $21.8 million to provide student meals

Lunch money: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Dec. 17 that it was distributing an additional $1.5 billion to states and school districts nationwide to help address supply chain issues impacting school meals.
Of that $1.5 billion, $21.8 million is earmarked for Oklahoma, including $3 million specifically for a new cooperative agreement to facilitate purchases from local farmers and ranchers.
Award-winning administrator: Jenks Public Schools’ Fielding Elseman was recently named the 2021 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.
The assistant principal at Jenks Freshman Academy for eight years, Elseman helped develop both the campus’ Individual Career Academic Plan and its “Freshman 101” program to help students transition from middle school to high school.
Elseman is now eligible to be one of three finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. Those finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges based on their written applications, letters of recommendation and data points.
Elseman is the second Jenks assistant principal in three years to win the award, with Jenks High School Associate Principal Eric Fox receiving the award in 2019.
Owasso school bond meetings: Owasso Public Schools has announced two public meetings to answer questions about a proposed five-year, $83.96 million bond package that will go before voters in spring 2022.
The two meetings are scheduled for Jan. 6 at Morrow Elementary School and Jan. 11 at Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center. Both are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Feedback wanted: Sperry Public Schools is soliciting public feedback before voting on its 2022-2023 academic calendar. A community survey is available on the district’s website, sperry.k12.ok.us, along with the four calendar options being considered by district officials.
Nomination season: Oklahoma School Librarians, a state-level affiliate of the American Association of School Librarians, is accepting nominations for the Polly Clarke Award and the Barbara Spriestersbach Award through Jan. 15.
The Polly Clarke Award is presented to a school librarian who has been instrumental in establishing a school library that serves the instructional needs of their campus’ students, staff and administrators.
The Barbara Spriestersbach Award is presented to an individual teacher or a group of teachers who practice outstanding cooperative planning and teaching with their school’s librarian.
lenzy.krehbiel-burton@