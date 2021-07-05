Education notebook: Morrison teacher one of eight in America to win agriculture award

National recognition: Morrison High School’s Tammy Will is one of eight teachers nationwide to receive a 2021 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award. The award is presented annually by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization to teachers that incorporate agricultural concepts to cover other subjects, such as math, art, reading or, in Will’s case, science.
Will received the award for her work developing lessons and classroom experiments about soil chemistry, the science behind identifying the difference between GMO and non-GMO foods, the chemistry of soy-based biodiesel and DNA analysis using wheat stalks from her own farm.
Shot clinics: Jenks Public Schools is partnering with the Muscogee Nation Department of Health to offer a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at Jenks Middle School’s West Oval. Pfizer vaccines will be available to anyone age 12 or older from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A second dose clinic is scheduled for July 26 at the same location.
Broken Arrow Public Schools is also offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.
Help wanted: Avant Public Schools, a dependent district north of Skiatook, has an open school board seat. Any adult with a high school diploma and no felony convictions who lives within the attendance area of the Osage County school district may submit an application to Superintendent Mindy Englett or board President Adrian Phillips for consideration.
One last time: Frank Wang has announced his retirement as president of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
OSSM’s second president since its inception in 1983, Wang has held the top post since 2012. During his tenure, the school’s faculty endowment fund more than doubled and the school added summer residential programs as a way to bring in additional resources.
The school’s board of trustees is forming a search committee to find his replacement.
Party time: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting an enrollment block party Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at John Hope Franklin Elementary School for families interested in enrolling their students in pre-kindergarten or kindergarten. Similar events are scheduled for July 17 at Marshall Elementary School and July 31 at Robertson Elementary School.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Sand Springs and Tulsa have regular meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening.
At its June 28 meeting, the Collinsville board of education voted to move its Aug. 9 meeting to Aug. 12.