Education notebook: Morrison teacher one of eight in America to win agriculture award

National recognition: Morrison High School’s Tammy Will is one of eight teachers nationwide to receive a 2021 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award. The award is presented annually by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization to teachers that incorporate agricultural concepts to cover other subjects, such as math, art, reading or, in Will’s case, science.

Will received the award for her work developing lessons and classroom experiments about soil chemistry, the science behind identifying the difference between GMO and non-GMO foods, the chemistry of soy-based biodiesel and DNA analysis using wheat stalks from her own farm.

Shot clinics: Jenks Public Schools is partnering with the Muscogee Nation Department of Health to offer a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at Jenks Middle School’s West Oval. Pfizer vaccines will be available to anyone age 12 or older from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A second dose clinic is scheduled for July 26 at the same location.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is also offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.