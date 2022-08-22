Education notebook: More first days, bus driver pay raise, tutoring and more

Back on campus: Monday is the first day of classes for Epic Charter Schools and Sand Springs Public Schools.

Wednesday is the first day of classes for Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Thursday is the first day of classes for Allen Bowden.

Hail to the bus driver: Union Public Schools is increasing the minimum pay for bus drivers by $2 per hour, putting its starting pay at $15 per hour. Additionally, the district is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for drivers and paid training to help candidates earn a commercial driver’s license.

Tutoring time: The sign-up window for the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Math Tutoring Corps is open through Sept. 1. Paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds, the high dosage online tutoring program is available to up to 1,500 students statewide in seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

Students may sign up at tinyurl.com/OKMathHelp.

COVID-19 by the numbers: With classes starting back up, a handful of area districts have resumed publishing updated COVID-19 case counts.

As of Friday afternoon, Bartlesville Public Schools reported one case among employees and 22 among students, including nine at Bartlesville High School and eight at Central Middle School.

Berryhill reported two cases districtwide. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported nine cases among staff and 33 cases among students, including 10 at Collinsville Middle School.

Glenpool Public Schools reported five cases among staff and none among students.

Skiatook Public Schools reported three cases among its employees and 13 among its students.

Tulsa Public Schools reported 11 cases among its employees and none among its students.

Bixby, Catoosa and Jenks did not have an updated case count by the close of business Friday. Owasso, Sapulpa and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time. Broken Arrow and Sand Springs have not started classes yet.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Tulsa Tech and Woodland Public Schools have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World