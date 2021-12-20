 Skip to main content
Education notebook: Mask requirement at Claremore, find math tutoring for eighth graders
Claremore City Council on Nov. 20, 2020, voted to require those 10 years and older to wear a mask in public.

Tutoring time: Student enrollment is open through Wednesday on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website for the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps.

Financed with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, participation in the high dosage tutoring program is limited to eighth grade students attending any Oklahoma public school.

Students who enroll in the program will receive virtual tutoring, three times a week from a qualified teacher or college student. All tutoring will be held outside of school hours with services scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.

Mask on, mask off: Claremore Public Schools has opted to keep its mask requirement in place after the holidays.

As approved Monday by the district’s board of education, Claremore’s mask requirement will remain in effect until the end of the spring 2022 semester unless an Oklahoma County District Court’s temporary injunction is lifted or the board of education decides to revisit the issue.

Meanwhile, mask requirements will not be in place at Glenpool and Tahlequah when classes resume in January.

Holiday meal service: Union Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will have curbside meal service available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Union High School. Multiple meals will be provided each day.

Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarship: At Thursday’s meeting, the state school board approved Claremore Christian School, the School of Saint Mary and Ponca City’s Saint Mary’s Catholic School to participate in the Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarship program.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported eight confirmed cases among its students and an additional four among its staff. Patrick Henry Elementary School had the most cases among all TPS sites with three. TPS is no longer publishing close contact exposure data.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no cases among its employees and eight among its students. An additional 45 students are in quarantine.

Berryhill Public Schools reported eight active cases among its staff and students.

Bixby Public Schools had 30 active cases among its students and staff, including seven at North Elementary School.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 50 cases among its students and nine among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported four cases among its students and one among employees.

Glenpool Public Schools had one employee and three students test positive, plus an additional seven students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Jenks Public Schools reported 13 staff cases and 39 student cases, including 12 at East Elementary School.

Owasso Public Schools reported 19 cases among its students and two among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing COVID-19 data reports.

Sapulpa Public Schools reported three cases among its employees and eight cases among its students, with six at Sapulpa High School.

Sand Springs Public Schools reported 15 cases among its employees and students. Six cases were at Clyde Boyd Middle School and seven were reported at Charles Page High School.

Skiatook Public Schools reported four cases among its employees and 14 among its students. Skiatook High School accounted for eight student cases and one employee case.

Union Public Schools did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.

