Education notebook: Mask requirement at Claremore, find math tutoring for eighth graders

Tutoring time: Student enrollment is open through Wednesday on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s website for the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps.

Financed with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, participation in the high dosage tutoring program is limited to eighth grade students attending any Oklahoma public school.

Students who enroll in the program will receive virtual tutoring, three times a week from a qualified teacher or college student. All tutoring will be held outside of school hours with services scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.

Mask on, mask off: Claremore Public Schools has opted to keep its mask requirement in place after the holidays.

As approved Monday by the district’s board of education, Claremore’s mask requirement will remain in effect until the end of the spring 2022 semester unless an Oklahoma County District Court’s temporary injunction is lifted or the board of education decides to revisit the issue.

Meanwhile, mask requirements will not be in place at Glenpool and Tahlequah when classes resume in January.