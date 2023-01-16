Education notebook: Leases, elections, enrollment and more

Application deadline: Applications to serve a one-year appointment as the District 2 representative on TPS’ Board of Education must be received by board clerk Sarah Bozone by 5 p.m. Friday.

The seat will officially become vacant on Jan. 23, when current board member Judith Barba Perez’s resignation takes effect. By law, the board has up to 60 days to appoint her successor.

The application form is available in English and Spanish on the district’s website and in the front office of each school within District 2. Schools within that board district include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah and Springdale elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.

Election deadline: Friday is the deadline to register to vote in Feb. 14 elections. Claremore and Owasso each have a school board primary, while Catoosa, Coweta, Jenks, Skiatook and Union each have a bond proposal on the ballot.

Back to Park: Without debate, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education approved a lease extension at its Jan. 9 meeting to allow Minim Productions to use the former Park Elementary School while shooting season three of “Reservation Dogs.”

Minim had a short term lease with the district in 2022 to use the building for offices and storage space while filming the second season of the FX series.

Located at 3205 W. 39th St., Park is one of three westside schools that were shuttered in 2017 as part of an effort to offset a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall. The building was added to TPS’ surplus list in 2019.

Stay home days: Area school districts are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Owasso Public Schools also will not be in session Tuesday due to a professional development day.

Enrollment session: TPS has an enrollment exposition scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa Tech’s Peoria Campus, 3850 N. Peoria. Along with representatives from TPS’ campuses and departments, on-site enrollment help for the 2023-24 school year will be available for families. Translation services will be offered.

Hacking away: In honor of Black History Month, the Urban Coders Guild and Holberton Tulsa are accepting registration through Feb. 13 for the “Black Futures Hackathon” on Feb. 20.

Scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 15 N. Cheyenne Ave., the free event is open to high school students and members of the Urban Coders Guild. No previous coding experience is required.

Registration is available at hackathon.holbertontulsa.com, with spaces reserved on a first come, first served basis.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Four districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had one reported case among staff and six among students.

Both Berryhill Public Schools and Skiatook Public Schools had no reported cases among staff or students.

Tulsa Public Schools had six reported cases among students and seven among staff. Campuses with at least one reported case are Bell, Hamilton and Peary elementary schools and Webster Middle and High School.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The Board of Education for Bartlesville is scheduled to meet Monday.

The boards for Anderson, Sapulpa and Union are scheduled to meet Tuesday.







