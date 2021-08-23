Education notebook: Jenks teacher wins ESL honors

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has named Jenks Public Schools’ Cassaundra Walker the 2021 BancFirst ESL Teacher of the Year, which is presented annually to an outstanding teacher who works with students who are English language learners.
Previously an English as a second language teacher at Bixby Middle School and that district’s ESL coordinator, Walker was recently appointed the Title III English Language Development Coordinator at Jenks Public Schools.
Back to school: Thursday is the first day of classes for Allen Bowden, a district on Sapulpa’s north side.
Shot clinic: The Washington County Health Department will have a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at Bartlesville’s Madison Middle School open to anyone age 12 or older.
Life after high school: Union Public Schools’ College and Career Center is hosting a college night on Aug. 30 at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for area high school students and their parents. Along with military recruiters, representatives from more than 70 colleges and technical schools are slated to attend. Information sessions are also scheduled regarding financial aid and college admissions.
Students interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register through strivefair.com in order to have a single bar code to use for paperwork and mailing list sign-ups at the event’s booths.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Jenks, Tulsa and Woodland are scheduled to meet Monday evening.
The state school board is scheduled to meet Thursday morning.