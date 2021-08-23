Education notebook: Jenks teacher wins ESL honors

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has named Jenks Public Schools’ Cassaundra Walker the 2021 BancFirst ESL Teacher of the Year, which is presented annually to an outstanding teacher who works with students who are English language learners.

Previously an English as a second language teacher at Bixby Middle School and that district’s ESL coordinator, Walker was recently appointed the Title III English Language Development Coordinator at Jenks Public Schools.

Back to school: Thursday is the first day of classes for Allen Bowden, a district on Sapulpa’s north side.

Shot clinic: The Washington County Health Department will have a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at Bartlesville’s Madison Middle School open to anyone age 12 or older.