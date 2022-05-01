Education notebook: Jenks Teach of the year; Title I meetings

Teacher of the Year: Julie Cryer is Jenks Public Schools’ 2021-22 Teacher of the Year, district officials announced Tuesday.

A music teacher at Jenks Middle School and an assistant band director, Cryer has taught for 23 years, including 15 with Jenks Public Schools. She was selected by a committee of district administrators, school board members and Jenks teachers who previously qualified as finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Cryer will represent Jenks Public Schools in the 2022 statewide Teacher of the Year contest.

Pre-K prowess: A new report from Rutgers University’s National Institute for Early Education Research ranked Oklahoma second in the nation for prekindergarten access for 4-year-olds, trailing only the District of Columbia.

Despite an enrollment drop in 2021 due to COVID-19, the report noted that 64% of eligible 4-year-olds statewide participated in a public prekindergarten or Head Start program, compared to 29% of eligible 4-year-olds nationwide.

Title I meetings: Skiatook Public Schools is hosting five site-specific Title I review and parent meetings starting Tuesday at the district’s Education Service Center, 355 S. Osage St.

On Tuesday, the district will host meetings at 9 a.m. for Marrs Elementary School and 10:45 a.m. for Skiatook High School.

The remaining three meetings will each be at 9 a.m., with Skiatook Elementary School scheduled for Wednesday, Newman Middle School on Thursday and Skiatook Intermediate Elementary School on Friday.

Ten-hut!: Two JROTC color guard teams from Memorial High School recently placed third and 11th at the open level color guard competition at the National High School Drill Team Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Students on the third place team are Oswaldo Atilano, Sarah Duncan, Brittany Luetke and Austin Tabor.

Students on the 11th place team are Ethan Gregory, Keenan Hugghins, Gage Labranche and Shamya Yearta.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Six local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its staff. It also reported two students in quarantine due to close-contact exposure.

Both Bixby Public Schools and Sand Springs Public Schools had no reported cases among their students and employees.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported six cases among its students and one case among its employees.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and two among its students.

Owasso Public Schools reported two cases among its students and none among its employees.

Jenks Public Schools did not publish an update by the close of business Friday. Tulsa Public Schools was not in session Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

Commencement calendar: Charles Page High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mabee Center.

School board calendar: The Sand Springs and Tulsa boards of education have meetings scheduled for Monday.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.