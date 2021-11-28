Education notebook: Jenks consolidating middle, high school bus routes

In the job description: Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education is hosting a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Monday on its roles and responsibilities, as well as how the public can advocate for children.

Interested participants may register by emailing tpsinfo@tulsaschools.org by noon Monday.

Wheels on the bus: Citing a driver shortage, Jenks Public Schools is consolidating middle and high school bus routes until further notice starting Monday. Families with a bus rider in grades 7-12 are encouraged to check the district’s updated bus schedule for potential changes to their student’s route number or stop times.

Bus routes for elementary and intermediate school riders remain unchanged.

At the movies: In honor of Native American Heritage Month, TPS’ Indian Education will be showing “Te Ata” 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Admiral Twin Drive-in.

Nomination season: TPS is seeking community nominations for its Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year through Sunday. Nominations may be submitted at tulsaschools.org/2022toyseoy; finalists will be announced in March.