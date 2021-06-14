Education notebook: Indigenous Tulsa-area graduating seniors honored

Indigenous seniors honored: The Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission recently announced its Students of Excellence for 2020-2021.
Indigenous graduating seniors were selected based on their cultural involvement, academic accomplishments and student leadership.
Honorees include Parrish Pipestem, an Osage, Otoe-Missouria and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians graduate of Booker T. Washington; Trinity Dake, a Cherokee Nation graduate of Central; Joey David, a Muscogee Nation graduate from East Central; Allison Drew, a Cherokee Nation graduate from Edison Preparatory; Ashleigh McMullin, a Choctaw Nation graduate from Nathan Hale; Trinity Henderson, a Choctaw Nation graduate from McLain; Zachariah Chorette, an Osage Nation graduate from Memorial; Liliana Perryman, a Cherokee Nation graduate from Rogers; Jenna Walkingstick, a Cherokee Nation graduate from Street School and Mason Blose, a Cherokee Nation graduate from Webster.
OSSM to host virtual math contest: The Oklahoma School for Science and Mathematics will host a free online math contest June 29 for students statewide who have completed grades 6-8.
The 60-minute test will consist of problems based on the Oklahoma Department of Education’s middle school mathematics standards. The three top-scoring individuals from each grade will be recognized.
Registration is open through June 25 via OSSM’s website, ossm.edu.
Extra meal site: Starting Tuesday, Wagoner Public Schools will have free meals available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whitehorn Cove Fire Department through the Summer Food Service Program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The district will continue to offer breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday at Central Intermediate School.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Berryhill, Bristow, Claremore, Collinsville, Jenks, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union all have regular meetings scheduled for Monday evening.
Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.