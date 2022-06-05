Education notebook: Hop on the bus for a book and a snack

Paddington and popcorn: Sapulpa’s Book and Snack Mobile will be making stops four days per week through July 28 in northeastern Creek County.

Students visiting the refurbished school bus will be able to check out a book and will be offered a snack.

Operated through a partnership between Sapulpa Public Schools and Caring Community Friends, Creek County’s largest community food bank and emergency assistance agency, the bus will also have prepared meals available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Feeding Program.

A full schedule is available online at tinyurl.com/SapulpaBus.

Testing tweak: The state Department of Education will accept Praxis assessments in 44 subject areas as a teaching certification alternative to the Oklahoma Subject Area Tests, the department announced Wednesday.

State law allows the state to certify individuals who have successfully completed a competency assessment used in a majority of other states. Praxis exams are used in teacher certification programs across the nation, including in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and New Mexico.

New leadership: Pending approval at Monday night’s Bixby school board meeting, Mickey Replogle will be the next principal of Bixby High School.

Replogle’s resume includes stints at Wagoner, Stilwell, Clinton, Inola, Broken Arrow and Muskogee public schools.

Four-day week: Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Education Service Center and Enrollment Center will be closed on Fridays in June and July.

With the exception of July 8, Union Public Schools’ Education Service Center will also be closed on Fridays in June and July.

Registration help: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a summer programming registration-help session from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interpretation services will be available.

Registration for TPS’ school-based summer programs closes on Wednesday.

School board calendar: The boards of education for the Anderson, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sand Springs and Tulsa school districts have meetings scheduled Monday.

The Keystone and Lone Star boards are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The Board of Education for Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended charter schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

