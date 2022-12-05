Education notebook: Holiday haircuts, virtual math and science, and more

In the barber’s chair: Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center will host its second annual Haircuts for the Holidays from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the North Star Academy gym, 525 E. 46th St. North. Barbers from Tulsa Tech will provide free haircuts to children. Preregistration is required via tinyurl.com/PRChaircuts.

Cash for calculus: The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics has received a $100,000 grant from Google to expand its statewide virtual program, it announced Tuesday.

The school offers web-based advanced math and science classes for Oklahoma high school students as an alternative to moving to the Oklahoma City-based school’s campus. An OSSM spokeswoman said about 20 students currently participate in the virtual program.

Stay home days: Monday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Broken Arrow and Liberty public schools.

Friday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Prue.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Five local school districts had published updated weekly COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools had one reported case among employees and three among students. All three student cases were at Bartlesville High School.

Berryhill Public Schools had no reported cases among students and staff.

Collinsville Public Schools publishes its updates on Wednesday. The district reported three cases among staff and four among students. Of those seven cases, four were at Collinsville High School.

Skiatook Public Schools reported two cases among students and none among employees.

Tulsa Public Schools had five reported cases among students and staff, with four at Webster Middle and High School alone.

Glenpool Public Schools had not released updated case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Broken Arrow, Kiefer and Sand Springs are scheduled to meet on Monday.

The Keystone and Lone Star school boards are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Bixby Public Schools board is scheduled to meet, while Tulsa Public Schools’ board will host a special meeting to listen to public comments about reapportionment.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World