Election deadline: Early walk-in voting will be available Thursday and Friday at county election boards for several area school districts.

Districts with a seat on the April 4 ballot include Anderson, Berryhill, Bixby, Chelsea, Claremore Sequoyah, Inola, Mounds, Oologah-Talala, Sand Springs and Tulsa.

Candidate chat: The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the League of Women Voters will host a TPS District 1 candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Webster High School’s television studio.

The event will also be livestreamed on the TCTA Facebook page.

With redistricting completed after the legally required boundaries were due to the Tulsa County Election Board, campuses within District 1 for this election include the entire Webster feeder pattern, plus Council Oak, Emerson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools.

Teacher of the Year: Owasso Public Schools announced Thursday night that a special education teacher and a paraprofessional are its Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

A special education teacher at Owasso High School’s East campus, Stephani Barger has been with the district for 17 years.

In addition to her duties as a paraprofessional at Ator Elementary, Ilia Barger helps with translation needs for the school’s Spanish speaking families. She has been with the district for 15 years.

Looking for littles: Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment opens at 9 a.m. Monday for Jenks Public Schools. Students who completed pre-kindergarten with the district do not need to re-enroll.

Kiefer Public Schools is hosting pre-kindergarten roundup Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on an appointment basis. Families are asked to call the elementary school office at 918-321-5444 to schedule a time.

Owasso Public Schools will host pre-kindergarten and kindergarten kick start events Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1501 N. Ash. Representatives from up to two elementary schools will be on site each day to help with enrollment and conduct student readiness screenings.

Grant announcement: PSO announced Friday it was awarding 54 Teacher Vision Grants to educators across Oklahoma to underwrite classroom projects. Grant awards range from $160-$500.

Local recipients include teachers from Broken Arrow, Chouteau-Mazie, Grove, Jay, Jenks, Okmulgee and Oologah-Talala.

Jolene in Tahlequah: The Cherokee Nation announced Friday afternoon that it will partner with Lake Area United Way and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to provide a free book each month to children attending one of the tribe’s childcare sites.

Tribal officials said they hope to expand participation to include children born at a Cherokee Nation hospital and through the tribal citizenship registration process.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Berryhill, Tulsa Tech and Woodland are scheduled to meet Monday.

TPS’ board of education has a special meeting on Wednesday.