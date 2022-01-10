Education notebook: Grocery credit delayed for students on free or reduced price school meals

P-EBT delay: A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed that the distribution deadline for summer 2021 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds has been pushed back from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31 to allow extra time for student data validation.

Eligible students will receive a flat $375, which will be loaded on to their cards from the 2020-2021 school year and can be used to purchase food at authorized grocery stores and farmers’ markets. In order to qualify for the program, students must have been eligible for free or reduced price school meals either based on their household income or if they attended a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision in 2020-2021.

Spring 2021 graduates will receive summer benefits if they otherwise qualified for the program.

New name: Tulsa Public Schools is accepting name suggestions for Central Middle and High School’s cafeteria through Jan. 31 via its website.