Education notebook: Grocery credit delayed for students on free or reduced price school meals

P-EBT delay: A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed that the distribution deadline for summer 2021 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds has been pushed back from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31 to allow extra time for student data validation.
Eligible students will receive a flat $375, which will be loaded on to their cards from the 2020-2021 school year and can be used to purchase food at authorized grocery stores and farmers’ markets. In order to qualify for the program, students must have been eligible for free or reduced price school meals either based on their household income or if they attended a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision in 2020-2021.
Spring 2021 graduates will receive summer benefits if they otherwise qualified for the program.
New name: Tulsa Public Schools is accepting name suggestions for Central Middle and High School’s cafeteria through Jan. 31 via its website.
Superintendent’s Advisory Council: Four TPS high school students are among the 74 public school students across Oklahoma selected for state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council.
As part of the council, Booker T. Washington’s Mya Anduze, Memorial’s Nefthari Beccera, East Central’s Marco Macedo Sanchez and Ethan Patrick from McLain will meet with Hofmeister virtually Jan. 25 to discuss issues they face in school.
In addition to the four TPS participants, other area students tapped for the council include Locust Grove’s Erin Bond, Kolby Dooling and Keona Losinske from Hominy, Skiatook’s Elizabeth Garrison, Richie Hardin from Wagoner, Jonathan Menzel from Inola, Jenks’ Lian No, Daley Reynolds from Claremore, Bristow’s Sutton Titsworth, Sydney Vann from Owasso, Liberty’s Ayden Whittaker and Joyce Yang from Bartlesville.
Election deadline: Friday is the deadline to register to vote in the Feb. 8 election. Along with bond packages in Bixby and Jenks, school board primary elections are scheduled that day for Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Union and Catoosa.
Vaccine clinic: TPS is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Kerr Elementary School, 202 S. 117th East Ave. Adult and pediatric doses will be available at the walk-in event.
COVID-19 by the numbers: With classes back in session, several area school districts resumed publishing updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported 28 cases among students and 10 among its employees. An additional 85 students and four employees are in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Berryhill Public Schools reported 17 cases among its students and staff district-wide, including nine at the high school.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 156 student cases and an additional 66 cases among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing reporting.
Collinsville Public Schools reported 30 student cases and four cases among its employees.
Glenpool Public Schools reported nine cases among its students and eight positive cases among its employees. Two additional employees are in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Jenks Public Schools reported 228 cases among its students and an additional 71 among its employees. The district’s central campus, which houses the high school, freshman academy and alternative center, accounted for 102 student cases.
Owasso Public Schools reported 68 cases among its students and 30 among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported 16 cases among its students and six among its employees.
Skiatook Public Schools reported 10 cases among its students and two among its staff.
Bixby, Sand Springs, Tulsa and Union did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Liberty, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Sperry are all scheduled to meet Monday.
The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
The boards of education for Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended are scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Bixby and Claremore’s school boards are scheduled to meet Thursday.
lenzy.krehbiel-burton@