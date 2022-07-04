Education notebook: Grab and go meals on hold at schools

Pushing pause: Despite presidential action, summer feeding sites still have had to temporarily stop offering grab-and-go service.

President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act on June 25, which among other provisions, extended waivers that allow Summer Feeding Program sites to offer grab-and-go meal service and meal delivery service rather than require children to eat where they are served. Those waivers were scheduled to expire on Friday.

However, before that extension can take effect at the local level, updated federal and state guidelines must be issued.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, which oversees child nutrition programs across Oklahoma, said his agency received updated guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday and expects to follow suit at the state level during the first full week of July.

Headed for the hall: Weldon Davis, former Tulsa Public Schools administrator H.J. Green and David Pennington will be inducted into the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame in November.

The first multi-year president of the Oklahoma Education Association, Davis taught in Barnsdall, Lawton and Oklahoma City. He has also held leadership roles with the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.

Green was the first white principal of a desegregated Booker T. Washington High School and helped establish its curriculum to ensure the success of its voluntary integration. He also served three years as executive director of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and under his leadership, the organization began awarding academic state championships to athletic teams and academic bowl state titles.

Pennington’s four-decade career in Oklahoma public education included stints at Kansas, Bristow, Blackwell and Ponca City. He also served as the executive director of the United Suburban Schools Association.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Oklahoma City.

Check’s in the mail: State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters’ campaign for state superintendent reported an additional donation Tuesday.

Walters’ campaign received $2,900, the maximum individual donation allowed under the law, from Jenks Public Schools Foundation Board member and former school board candidate Ashley Cross.

In the two weeks prior to an election, Oklahoma’s campaign finance reporting laws require candidates to file an updated continuing report within 24 hours of accepting funds that put a donor’s election cycle contribution total over $1,000.

Fill the backpack: The Washington County School Supply Drive is accepting assistance applications through July 15 for the 2022-2023 school year. Students in any grade attending Bartlesville, Bowring, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey or Osage Hills are eligible to apply for help with school supplies.

Families may apply in person at Bartlesville’s Agape Mission on Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or the Mary Martha Outreach on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. or Thursdays from noon-2 p.m. Applications are also available online at https://tinyurl.com/WashCobackpack

School board calendar: The board of education for Sand Springs has a meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has canceled its previously scheduled July 18 meeting.

