 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Education notebook: Grab-and-go meals, math tutors, free haircuts and more

  • 0
080822-tul-nws-edubook-p1

Clary Sage College students give free haircuts to children during last year’s Cuts for Kids event. The annual event returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

 Tulsa World file

Last call: Tuesday is the final day for families to pick up five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for free from Tulsa Public Schools.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six sites around the district: College Bound Academy, the former Grimes Elementary School, McLain High School, Webster High School, Will Rogers College High School and the Ross Child Nutrition facility, 8934 E. Latimer St.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Help wanted: Along with current and retired teachers, the Oklahoma State Department of Education is seeking college students to join the state’s Math Tutoring Corps for the 2022-23 school year.

Funded with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, the program provides online math tutoring to up to 1,500 seventh, eighth and ninth grade students across the state.

People are also reading…

Tutors enrolled at an Oklahoma college or university who are residents of the state will earn $25 per hour for all training, tutoring, planning and required meetings.

Applications may be submitted through Wednesday at tinyurl.com/OKMathTutor.

Free haircuts: Clary Sage College is hosting its annual Cuts for Kids on Tuesday and Wednesday at 3131 S. Sheridan Road. Free haircuts will be available to all children from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Free haircuts will also be available Saturday at Lacy Park’s back-to-school block party, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Financial accolade: For the 30th consecutive year, Union Public Schools’ Finance Division received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The association’s certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Shot clinics: The Wagoner County Health Department will host back-to-school immunization clinics from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Monday’s event is set for the department’s Wagoner branch, 212 N. Pierce Ave., and Wednesday’s event will be at the Coweta branch, 28596 E. 141st St.

Through the lunch line: Catoosa Public Schools has announced its 2022-23 school meal prices.

Full-price breakfast will be $2 for all students and $2.25 for adults. Full-price lunch will be $2.75 for elementary students, $3.25 for secondary students and $4.50 for adults. Reduced price breakfast and lunch are 40 cents for all qualifying Catoosa students.

Running after all: After Tulsa Public Schools’ Aug. 1 school board meeting, E’Lena Ashley walked back a previous comment that she had not submitted organizational documents for reelection.

In a July 26 interview, Ashley said she had not filed a campaign committee declaration for the 2026 election cycle. However, documents obtained by the Tulsa World show that a campaign committee statement of organization for 2026 was filed with TPS on June 22.

The east Tulsa representative was elected to a four-year term in April.

“That was a mistake,” she said. “I filed it myself. The paperwork is in. That was on me.”

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Prue, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Verdigris all have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The boards of education for Keystone and Wagoner are scheduled to meet Tuesday, as is the State Virtual Charter School Board.

The board of Inola Public Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The board of Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

By a 4-1 count, the Tulsa school board approved the 16 items on the consent agenda Monday night, including a memorandum of understanding with the Carnegie-based Kiowa Tribe to offer supplemental language and culture classes during the 2022-23 school year. #oklaed

Tulsa schools could offer Kiowa language classes

Tulsa schools could offer Kiowa language classes

The Tulsa Public Schools' board will consider an agreement Monday with the Kiowa Tribe to offer language and culture classes in the upcoming school year. If approved, it is thought to be the first time TPS has offered a course in an Indigenous language. #oklaed 

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert