Education notebook: Grab-and-go meals, math tutors, free haircuts and more

Last call: Tuesday is the final day for families to pick up five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for free from Tulsa Public Schools.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six sites around the district: College Bound Academy, the former Grimes Elementary School, McLain High School, Webster High School, Will Rogers College High School and the Ross Child Nutrition facility, 8934 E. Latimer St.

Help wanted: Along with current and retired teachers, the Oklahoma State Department of Education is seeking college students to join the state’s Math Tutoring Corps for the 2022-23 school year.

Funded with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, the program provides online math tutoring to up to 1,500 seventh, eighth and ninth grade students across the state.

Tutors enrolled at an Oklahoma college or university who are residents of the state will earn $25 per hour for all training, tutoring, planning and required meetings.

Applications may be submitted through Wednesday at tinyurl.com/OKMathTutor.

Free haircuts: Clary Sage College is hosting its annual Cuts for Kids on Tuesday and Wednesday at 3131 S. Sheridan Road. Free haircuts will be available to all children from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Free haircuts will also be available Saturday at Lacy Park’s back-to-school block party, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Financial accolade: For the 30th consecutive year, Union Public Schools’ Finance Division received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The association’s certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Shot clinics: The Wagoner County Health Department will host back-to-school immunization clinics from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Monday’s event is set for the department’s Wagoner branch, 212 N. Pierce Ave., and Wednesday’s event will be at the Coweta branch, 28596 E. 141st St.

Through the lunch line: Catoosa Public Schools has announced its 2022-23 school meal prices.

Full-price breakfast will be $2 for all students and $2.25 for adults. Full-price lunch will be $2.75 for elementary students, $3.25 for secondary students and $4.50 for adults. Reduced price breakfast and lunch are 40 cents for all qualifying Catoosa students.

Running after all: After Tulsa Public Schools’ Aug. 1 school board meeting, E’Lena Ashley walked back a previous comment that she had not submitted organizational documents for reelection.

In a July 26 interview, Ashley said she had not filed a campaign committee declaration for the 2026 election cycle. However, documents obtained by the Tulsa World show that a campaign committee statement of organization for 2026 was filed with TPS on June 22.

The east Tulsa representative was elected to a four-year term in April.

“That was a mistake,” she said. “I filed it myself. The paperwork is in. That was on me.”

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Prue, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Verdigris all have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The boards of education for Keystone and Wagoner are scheduled to meet Tuesday, as is the State Virtual Charter School Board.

The board of Inola Public Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The board of Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet on Thursday.