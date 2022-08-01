Education notebook: Get information on school meal prices and free supplies

Card check: Distribution efforts are underway for summer 2022 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed Friday.

Eligible students will receive a flat $391, which will be loaded onto their EBT cards from the 2021-22 school year and can be used to purchase food at authorized grocery stores and farmers’ markets.

In order to receive summer benefits, students had to be enrolled as of May 2022 with a district that participates in the federal free and reduced-price school meal program.

Additionally, qualifying students must have been eligible for free or reduced-price school meals based on either their household income or attendance at a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision prior to the pandemic, such as all of Tulsa Public Schools’ elementary sites.

Funds are being distributed in batches, and the process is expected to be completed by Friday.

Going through the lunch line: With universal free school meal service ending, Glenpool Public Schools has set its 2022-23 menu prices.

Full-price breakfast for all students is $2.10. Full-price lunch will be $2.85 for lower elementary, elementary and intermediate students. Middle and high school students will pay $3.20 for lunch. Across all campuses, reduced-price student breakfasts will be $0.30 and reduced-price student lunches will be $0.40.

Staff will pay $3 for breakfast and $4.85 for lunch, while guests will be charged $4 for breakfast and $5 for lunch.

Glenpool starts classes on Aug. 11.

Meanwhile, the free and reduced-price application for students attending Tulsa Public Schools is now available online at tulsaschools.org/freemeals. All TPS elementary students will still have access to free school meals through a community eligibility provision, but middle and high school students will need to fill out an application by Sept. 30 in order to receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch.

Help wanted: In an effort to fill open support positions, Broken Arrow Public Schools is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Broken Arrow High School cafeteria. Full- and part-time positions are available with transportation, child nutrition and the district’s before- and after-school child care sites.

Back on campus: Wednesday is the first day of school for Prue Public Schools.

School supply distribution: Tulsa Public Schools’ Parent Resource Center at 525 E. 46th St. North is hosting a back-to-school bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

In conjunction with The Assembly church, the Broken Arrow Police Department is also hosting a back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3500 W. New Orleans St. in Broken Arrow. Along with school supplies and backpacks, free haircuts and back-to-school immunizations will be available.

Additionally, the Johnson-O’Malley programs for six area school districts have scheduled distribution events this week.

JOM is a federally funded program that provides culturally appropriate supplemental educational opportunities and resources for Indigenous students based on community feedback.

Wagoner Public Schools’ JOM will host a drive-through distribution event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ellington Early Childhood Center. Families are asked to bring proof of their child’s tribal enrollment if it is not already on file with the district.

JOM students attending Catoosa Public Schools can pick up supplies from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the district’s Education Service Center.

The JOM programs for Hominy and Owasso are each hosting drive-through distribution events on Thursday evening. Indigenous Hominy families may pick up their children’s supplies from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Nation Education Department, located three miles north of Hominy in the Osage Industrial Park.

School supplies will be available for Owasso JOM families to pick up from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Eighth Grade Center, as well as from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Bixby Indian Education will be handing out supplies for JOM students in prekindergarten through sixth grade from 8-11:30 a.m. Friday at the Ninth Grade Center.

Saturday distribution events are scheduled for Collinsville and Lone Star. Collinsville’s is a drive-through event from 9 a.m. to noon at Collinsville Middle School. Families are asked to bring proof of their child’s tribal citizenship.

Indigenous students attending Sapulpa’s Lone Star School can pick up school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Room 108 of the district’s junior high building.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Kiefer, Sand Springs and Tulsa have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The Lone Star school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

