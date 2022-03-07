Education notebook: Free meals, voter registration deadline

Dinner time: With Spring Break scheduled for March 14-18, Tulsa Public Schools will serve one week’s worth of snacks and suppers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Grimes Elementary School, located at 3213 E. 56th St. Any child aged 18 and younger may receive food.

Voter registration deadline: Friday is the last day to register to vote for the April 5 election. Along with a school bond election in Owasso, the April 5 ballot includes board of education elections for Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Technology Center and Union.

Learning to fly: Officials with Bartlesville Public Schools announced Wednesday that Bartlesville High School will be adding aviation and aerospace courses to its STEM programming starting in fall 2022.

The two new courses will be made possible through a two-year grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Association to help cover the costs of curriculum, professional development, a drone and participation in Oklahoma State University’s Student Pilot Day.

The district also received a flight simulator from the Corporate Aircraft Association.

Calendar change: Originally slated to be a district-wide distance learning day, Broken Arrow Public Schools will instead have in-person classes on Monday.

Going virtual: The Muscogee Nation is moving its annual Challenge Bowl competition to a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns.

Originally scheduled to be held in person in February, the event is now scheduled for March 31, April 7 and April 14. The quiz bowl style competition for elementary, middle school and high school teams focuses on Muscogee language, history and culture.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Multiple area school districts published COVID-19 case counts on Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools had two reported cases among its students and one among its employees.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no positive cases among its employees and one among its students.

The district has an additional four students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Berryhill Public Schools did not have any reported cases among its staff and students.

Bixby Public Schools reported one active case among its students and none among its students.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 12 cases among its students and two among its employees.

The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public facing reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools had one reported case among its students and one reported case among its employees.

Jenks Public Schools had no reported cases among its employees and one among its students.

Owasso Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting.

Sand Springs Public Schools reported two cases among its staff and students, both of which were at the campus shared by the district’s Sixth Grade Center and Clyde Boyd Middle School.

Skiatook Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its staff.

Glenpool and Sapulpa did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday. Union Public Schools is now publishing updated case counts on Mondays rather than daily.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Broken Arrow, Coweta, Inola, Jenks, Mounds, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Tulsa and Union all have meetings scheduled for Monday.

The Jenks board of education has a special meeting Tuesday morning.

The board of education for Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The boards of education for Berryhill, Bixby, Claremore and Collinsville have meetings scheduled for Thursday.

