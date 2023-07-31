Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

School’s in session: Wednesday is the first day of classes for Prue Public Schools and Tulsa Honor Academy.

Getting out the clippers: Clary Sage College, 3131 S. Sheridan Road, will provide free back-to-school haircuts for children at its annual Cuts 4 Kids event from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

A free immunization clinic will be available on site from 4-7 p.m. both days. A parent or legal guardian must be present.

Shot clinic: The Oklahoma Caring Van will have a free immunization clinic from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Tulsa Public Schools’ Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave.

New school shoes: The Kiowa Tribe will distribute gift cards from 1-7 p.m. Monday at the tribe's Tulsa office at 15 E. 16th St. as part of the tribe’s Back to School Clothing Assistance Program. Students must show proof of both school enrollment and their citizenship with the Kiowa Tribe in order to receive a gift card.

Enrollment days: New student enrollment for Sperry Public Schools is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sperry High School Commons. Along with proof of residency and student shot records, families living in the Quail Hollow area or near a district boundary line are asked also to bring a property tax receipt.

Berryhill Public Schools is hosting new student enrollment Wednesday and Thursday during normal business hours for elementary grades.

Coweta Public Schools is hosting new student enrollment for seventh and eighth grade students from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Sloat Junior High School. New enrollees must provide proof of residency.

Lone Star Public Schools is hosting new student enrollment from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the elementary school office, 2945 S. Hickory St. in Sapulpa.

Teacher accolade: Owasso High School’s Lisa McBride has been named the 2022-23 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Along with a $1,000 cash prize, McBride will receive classroom resources and is now a finalist for the National History Teacher of the Year award.

Sub session: Skiatook Public Schools is hosting an orientation session for substitute teachers at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Skiatook Elementary School. For more information, call 918-396-1792.

School board calendar: The Mounds Public Schools Board of Education has a special meeting on Monday.

The Lone Star school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

